Prayers Pour In as Ex-Chiefs Star Suffers Personal Tragedy

Essentials Inside The Story Tershawn Wharton shares a deeply personal loss

He urged people to take a closer look at those around them

The reaction that follows turned into a powerful wave

On March 22, former Kansas City Chiefs player Tershawn Wharton shared a devastating update about his family. Taking to his social media, the defensive tackle revealed that he had lost his brother to suicide.

Wharton admitted that he and his family aren’t “okay” and urged everyone to keep their dear ones close. The news and his words drew a plethora of reactions online, offering support and prayers. Tershawn Wharton shared an Instagram story on Sunday, confirming the passing of his brother, whom he referred to as “DB.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his emotional note, the ex-Kansas City defensive tackle spoke on behalf of his family to offer some “closure” on his brother’s situation. Describing the tragedy as “the toughest” pill to swallow, he sent out an important reminder to his followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also want to say this -check on your people,” he added. “Check on your ‘strong’ friends, the ones who always show up, the ones who give the most and ask for nothing. Everyone who knew DB knows he had a smile so big and an even bigger heart.”

Imago Credit: Via IG @1turk___

Before wrapping up his note, he acknowledged the harsh reality his family was facing. He admitted they were not doing well and that the loss would continue to weigh on them. Once again, the former Chiefs lineman stressed the importance of mental health and encouraged everyone to confide in people whom they trust and love.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of publication, there was no viable information on the player’s late sibling. But Wharton’s message suggests they were pretty close.

Wharton’s message to “check on your strong friends” and “mental health is real” touches on a growing concern within both the athletic community and the public health sectors. In recent years, the NFL has attempted to address this issue. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, every team is now required to retain a full-time behavioral health team clinician.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a pact signed by all the NFL team owners and the NFLPA. Even those with big smiles, as Wharton described his brother, often mask internal struggles. Hence, it becomes extremely crucial for teams to keep the players’ mental health in check as much importance is given to weight room trainings and field practice.

Before this ordeal, Wharton had played six seasons in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2020 before finding a place on Andy Reid’s team. He ultimately made it to the 53-man roster and made his debut that year. Over five seasons, he became a reliable defensive presence and was part of the team’s two Super Bowl runs. He delivered a career-best season in 2024, recording 29 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2025, Wharton joined the Carolina Panthers after bagging a lucrative three-year contract worth $45 million.

As for his message, it resonated with many and sparked an outpouring of support from fans and the NFL community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and former teammates rally around Tershawn Wharton

Following Tershawn Wharton’s revelation, many people took the moment to offer prayers during this tough time, along with raising awareness about mental health.

Podcaster and content creator, Farzin Vousoughian, wrote on X: “Prayers up to former Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton. He announced his brother had taken his own life, and he is encouraging people to check in on their friends. If you need to talk to someone, call 988 or visit http://988lifeline.org.”

Meanwhile, Wharton’s former teammates Kehinde Oginni Hassan and Lucas Niang also reacted with prayer emojis to offer condolences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides them, many fans joined the rally to show support for the player. One wrote, “That’s terrible, Tershawn. We’re praying for you and your family,” while another commented, “Omg. Prayers to him and his family. That’s awful. 🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Similar to these comments, many users relied on prayer and heartbreaking emojis to mark the loss. Meanwhile, one user praised Wharton for showing his vulnerable side and for using the tragedy to spread awareness about mental health.

“Sharing with this level of vulnerability so that you can help others when you’re hurting the most is some hero-level stuff,” they wrote. “Prayers for his family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comment stands out because Wharton’s social media profile suggests that he leads a private life. He typically refrains from posting his family on the internet. So, sharing such news is indeed a bold step he took consciously to help others in need.

“This is happening far too often. Lord help 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” a user wrote, highlighting an alarming suicide rate among young people.

Overall, the now-Carolina Panthers player’s message stands as a powerful reminder to check in on loved ones and take mental health seriously.