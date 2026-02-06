Prayers Pour In From Clark Hunt’s Daughter Amid Chiefs Princess’ Stand For Women In Sports

Essentials Inside The Story Ava Hunt embarks on a six-month YWAM mission, praying for children in need

While the Chiefs kingdom looks to rebound from a tough season, Ava Hunt is tackling a different kind of mission far from the football field: one that has culminated in a powerful public plea. Ava joined the Youth With A Mission initiative during her gap year away from college and family to pursue humanitarian work. As she moves forward on this path, she shared a heartwarming story via social media, sharing her prayers.

“This sweet boy is Noah! He was born with autism, but lost his ability to speak a year ago,” Ava Hunt wrote in her Instagram story, which also included her recent post. “His mom’s faith is so admirable, even through the trials, and we know Jesus can bring healing in miraculous ways. We’re believing for Noah and celebrating the joy he carries so beautifully, so please pray for him along with me.”

Imago Ava Hunt Instagram story

Through her work with YWAM, Ava Hunt met Noah and his mother. This program started in 1960 to get young people active in mission work and is described as a “global movement of Christians dedicated to knowing God and making God known.”

Ava, who enrolled in 2024 at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, started her discipleship training with YWAM in late 2025. And she has since traveled all around the continent, including stops in Hawaii and Canada as part of a six-month program which focuses on “blending classroom learning, small group activities, personal reflection, practical service, and community living,” according to its website.

As Ava Hunt looks forward to completing her discipleship training, she has certainly missed out on one of her favorite hobbies during this gap year. The youngest Hunt has been an active cheerleader for the SMU Mustangs throughout her first year of college. Reflecting on this passion of hers, Ava Hunt shared a recent Instagram story celebrating National Women in Sports Day.

“Happy National Women in Sports Day! So blessed to have something I love so dearly!!” Ava Hunt shared on Instagram.

While the Chiefs’ nation continues to miss Ava Hunt on the sidelines supporting and celebrating her loved team, as she continues with her discipleship, they received a positive update about QB1 Patrick Mahomes from franchise owner Clark Hunt during his recent media interaction.

Clark Hunt addresses Mahomes’ rehab after ACL injury

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first losing season since 2012, finishing third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record. The biggest reason behind this disappointing performance was the season-ending injury suffered by the star signal caller, Patrick Mahomes.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 has a serious look before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512070048

Showtime tore his ACL in the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14. Mahomes had surgery the following day, beginning a long road to recovery. Recently, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shared an update about the quarterback’s recovery during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

“He certainly has a goal to be back for the beginning of the season,” Hunt said. “I wouldn’t put it past him. He’s somebody in the past who has healed very quickly and, again, his work ethic, I think, gives him a huge advantage in getting back and being ready to play in 2026.”

With this update, the Kansas City supporters can breathe a sigh of relief as their star quarterback is poised to come back stronger in the upcoming 2026-27 NFL season and once again possibly dominate the league by bringing home his fourth Lombardi Trophy to Arrowhead.