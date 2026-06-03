Chiefs Predicted to Face Competition From NFC Rival for Stefon Diggs Amid Rashee Rice Uncertain Future

While June 2 brought along the blockbuster moves of Myles Garrett and A.J Brown, there are still some notable names in free agency who could easily contribute to contending teams. Four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs is definitely one of the names, and of late has generated a lot of buzz after getting cleared of legal troubles.

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As part of Sports Illustrated’s season predictions, NFL reporter Connor Orr highlighted two of the biggest teams in the league as his most logical landing spots. While the Kansas City Chiefs have been widely reported to be one of the teams interested in the player, the second name is a team from the NFC, who have not taken its foot off the gas this offseason.

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“The 32-year-old veteran, who played 17 games last season, caught more than 85 balls and scored four touchdowns for the Patriots, will be a valuable WR3 option for Sean McVay’s offense or a trusted fill-in for the Chiefs as the team navigates the increasing unreliability of Rashee Rice.” Orr wrote regarding Diggs’ potential fit with the two squads.

Diggs is arguably the biggest receiving name available on the market right now. He’s tallied for 11,504 yards and 75 TDs throughout his career. At the age of 32 last year, he started all 17 games and helped the New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl. Despite coming off an injury, he put together a very solid season with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards.

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That’s kind of production, and ability can take a potential team like the Chiefs or the Rams over the top.

While the Chiefs could use his production in their WR room, amid a few injury concerns, the Rams could use the player as an added weapon in their already stacked offense.

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With the recent Garrett trade, Los Angeles is clearly pushing all of its chips in hopes of another Super Bowl run in their own backyard. The Rams boast of the current league MVP QB in Matthew Stafford and one of the best receiving duos in the league in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Just the two of them combined for 2,504 yards and 24 TDs last season. Whether Diggs would come in and replace them or not is something we would only know if it transpires, but in any case, that WR room looks stacked. While the Rams are already clear betting favorites for the Super Bowl at +600 according to Yahoo Sports. This potential move could put them even further over the top.

Meanwhile, for Kansas City, Diggs would be a spark plug in their WR room. They put together their worst passing performance in the Mahomes era in 2025. They finished just 17th in the NFL in passing offense last season, averaging 214.1 passing yards per game. Mahomes posted a career low 89.6 passer rating. All of their receivers significantly underperformed.

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So not only would Diggs stabilize the KC receiver room, but he would also provide Mahomes a legitimate outlet to help the offense. This would be a major boost for the team, as they continue to deal with the uncertainty surrounding the Rashee Rice situation.

Rashee Rice’s Future Remains Murky for KC

Last month, Rice underwent a clean-up surgery for loose debris in his right knee. He was dealing with inflammation surrounding this throughout the season last year. While having a surgery this late into the season is never ideal, Rice has to deal with a whole different and unusual issue. He has to rehab from this surgery in jail.

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Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating his probation terms. This probation order stems from a multi-car crash that he caused in Dallas in 2024. So he won’t have access to any of the Chiefs’ doctors and training staff or any of the regular medical facilities of an NFL team. This will undoubtedly complicate his recovery and rehab.

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And this is a significant blow for the Chiefs, as when healthy, Rice is clearly pencilled in as the No 1 receiver in this KC offense. Coach Any Reid recently addressed the situation in a press conference.

“We’re aware of the situation, and we’ve talked to the league,” Reid said. “There’s been no talk about anything further [as far as possible punishment from the NFL]. We’re moving forward. When he gets back, we’ve got to get him caught up and doing what he needs to do.”

After the probation violation, it was expected that Rice could face another suspension from the league. However, Reid’s statement suggests that the Chiefs have held talks about that with the league.

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With him still expected to miss all of the Chiefs’ offseason preparation, his status for the start of the season remains in doubt. Now that’s why Diggs makes so much logical sense in KC. With Rice’s future in so much uncertainty, a potential Diggs signing could change the entire offensive outlook for the Chiefs. And even if Rice is healthy and available, the combination of Rice, Diggs, and Worthy can take Mahomes back to the MVP conversations.

The coming weeks of the summer will finally give us an answer to where Diggs will end up. Will it be KC or the Los Angeles? Or will it be some other team entirely? Wherever he ends up, the veteran will be looking to make a statement after a tough few months in the offseason.