Any passionate sports fan wouldn’t miss any opportunity to get the latest information about their favorite players; the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, isn’t different, especially when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. President Trump left no stone unturned, even asking the owners of Kansas City barbecue icon Slap BBQ for an update on the injured star at the White House.

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“Most importantly, how is Mahomes doing?” President Trump said. One of the brothers responded, “He’s going to be OK,” when the USA President added, “You tell the people we love him.”

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Donald Trump also asked whether Mahomes would be ready for the first week or not. He has often praised Mahomes, especially since the Chiefs quarterback’s family is an avid supporter of the American president. The Mahomes family took time to greet President Donald Trump at Super Bowl 2025 with Chiefs quarterback’s mother Randi, brother Jackson, and sister Mia Randall posed for a photo in Trump’s suite before the game, as seen in a post on X from Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president and communications advisor.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is also a massive Trump supporter, as she wore a “Make America Great Again” hat in her box at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ Monday night game before Election Day. Hence, the US president had some praiseful words for Patrick Mahomes’ mother and wife.

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“I love those two women–they’re so great,” he said, as per FOX News. “And they’re so loyal. They’re so great. I met Patrick’s mother at the game. Before the game started, she came over. And Brittany, I’ve seen so much of Brittany, just being so loyal and beautiful. It’s really nice.”

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Ever since Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL and LCL in his left knee against the Los Angeles Chargers, countless fans, including President Trump, raised concerns, prompting this latest conversation at the White House about his recovery. He has been working hard as he continues to recover, as he has had most of his daily rehab in Kansas City with Chiefs physical therapist Julie Frymyer.

Additionally, he has also traveled to Dallas for checkups with Dr. Dan Cooper (who performed his surgery) and his team. But despite these efforts, head coach Andy Reid has issued a statement of concern about the Chiefs quarterback’s availability for next month’s OTAs.

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Chiefs head coach issues update on Patrick Mahomes’ availability at OTAs

After a disappointing 6-11 season, where Patrick Mahomes recorded 3,587 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, along with 5 rushing touchdowns before being injured, Showtime wants to bounce back with a bang and hence has pushed for a return in the 2026 season. However, despite his QB1’s excitement, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has shared an uncertain update about his availability for the team’s OTAs.

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“We’ve got to see about that,” Reid said, as per the Athletic. “He is in a good position to be able to do some things. There’s some rules and regulations that go with that. So we’ve just got to make sure that we’re on top of that part.”

The Chiefs are scheduled to have their first three OTAs May 26-28, and so, if Mahomes returns to workouts, he wouldn’t be eligible at the start of training camp to be placed on the “Physically Unable to Perform” list. If Mahomes started camp on the PUP list, he couldn’t practice, but the Chiefs could add another player to their 90-man roster for practice, Chiefs head coach further revealed.

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Patrick Mahomes’ recovery remains a work in progress. But the support surrounding him, from his fans, including the President of the United States, speaks to his impact both on and off the field. As the Chiefs prepare for OTAs later this month, all eyes will be on whether their star quarterback can return to the field and lead Kansas City back to championship contention in 2026.