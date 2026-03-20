Chiefs President Confirms Dealing With Challenging FIFA Protocols Ahead of World Cup Games at Arrowhead Stadium

Essentials Inside The Story Arrowhead stripped of Chiefs branding under FIFA’s strict rules

3,000 seats removed temporarily and field flattened for World Cup compliance

Jerry Jones also forced to cover AT&T branding in Dallas

Hosting an event as renowned as the FIFA World Cup is a major feat for ‌any brand, and the Kansas City Chiefs are realizing that now. President Mark Donovan admits the experience hasn’t been very smooth. The soccer association’s strict branding regulations have brought some challenges for the Super Bowl champion, who will host soccer games at Arrowhead Stadium in less than 90 days.

“I think when you get into the brand building and the specifics of that, it actually is a little bit of a challenge for us,” Donovan said on 96.5 The Fan. “Mainly because of the way FIFA works. Not all our fans understand all the aspects of a FIFA bid process…the way FIFA works, it’s not just for Kansas City, but it’s all the markets and all the arenas. Every single sign is either replaced or removed. Every single suite has been completely cleared out. So you’re not going to see a whole lot of Chiefs trademarks around our own home during this event.”

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off on June 11, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is nearly ready to host the event. The month-long tournament will feature six of its games at that venue:

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Argentina vs Algeria – Match 19 (Group J), Tuesday, June 16, 8:00 PM

Ecuador vs Curacao – Match 34 (Group E), Saturday, June 20, 7:00 PM

Tunisia vs Netherlands – Match 58 (Group F), Thursday, June 25, 6:00 PM

Algeria vs Austria – Match 69 (Group J), Saturday, June 27, 9:00 PM

TBD – Match 87, Friday, July 3, 8:30 PM

TBD – Match 100 (Quarter-Final), Saturday, July 11, 8:00 PM

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The stadium has been undergoing a rebuild since 2024 to match ‌FIFA standards, according to Matt Kenny, EVP of Arrowhead operations and events.

For the Chiefs, it’s a perfect opportunity to boost their brand presence. Moreover, Donovan takes great pride in his team’s long-standing association with Kansas City and its people. But while the exposure may seem tempting, FIFA’s branding rules bar the team from showcasing its own identity throughout the entire campaign.

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As preparations ramp up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even the legacy walls inside Arrowhead Stadium are not untouched. Inside the Odyssey Suite, a symbolic image of Patrick Mahomes alongside Len Dawson is set to come down, marking a shift in identity for the global stage. Team president Mark Donovan likened the overhaul to “spring cleaning,” as the stadium sheds its NFL-centric elements to meet FIFA’s strict branding requirements.

As Donovan mentioned, they will have to get rid of the team’s logo, signage, sponsor names, or even directional signs. It becomes challenging to comply with these regulations without compromising ‌the fan experience. For instance, a simple way-finding sign can complicate matters if it includes a sponsor’s name. The official partner has to cover or redesign it.

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At the same time, the stadium must remain easy for fans to navigate. As highlighted by the Chiefs president, the crowd typically comprises 85% to 90% first-time attendees unfamiliar with the layout. FIFA enforces strict controls to protect its sponsors against “ambush marketing.” It’s basically enjoying exposure through the campaign without paying for rights.

In fact, the Chiefs are not the only franchise dealing with these rules. For Jerry Jones, the AT&T logo at the Dallas Cowboys stadium will have to be covered in order to comply with these FIFA rules.

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Some rules include a ban on using World Cup logos, slogans, or even certain keywords. Moreover, the association prohibits these brands from advertising near stadiums or promoting on social media using any official connection to the event. Now, here’s a look at the changes made to Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the tournament.

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Changes at Arrowhead Stadium are near completion for the FIFA World Cup

Before soccer takes over GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the venue required a major transformation. It was a lot of work to get it tournament-ready, simply because FIFA’s arrangement differs significantly from a typical NFL game. The adjustments carried out by the crew over the past two years included the removal of 3,000 seats along the north sideline. It’s the zone where the visiting team’s bench sits.

Instead of the usual concrete, the area now features aluminum decking similar to a high school bleacher. To build the setup from scratch, the crew had to take out ten rows of seating and reinstall them on the new structure. They didn’t modify the seats and let them remain in place for the Chiefs’ home games during the 2025 season.

But now that the season is over, the crew will remove them for the World Cup games. Moreover, they cleared out additional seats from a corner section that faces Kansas City’s tunnel. The move created more space for corner kicks during the upcoming soccer games. Management chose the north side for adjustments to avoid disrupting locker rooms or other key player areas.

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Despite these adjustments, the stadium didn’t lose out on seating capacity during the NFL season, as it remains at 76,416. While changes that occurred after that period may have reduced seating, it will still comfortably meet FIFA’s requirements.

“In order to be eligible for a quarterfinal match, it had to be upwards of 60,000 [seats],” Matt Kenny said. “We’re well above that.”

Last year in June, Kansas City CEO Clark Hunt described the revamp as a “fairly major surgery.” Hunt also said he didn’t expect fans to notice the changes, and Kenny confirmed this was achieved when the new arrangement was showcased in August.

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Most recently, the crew flattened the field, replacing the slight “crown” hump used in football fields. Among the remaining changes, final touches will include adding broadcast setups and branding elements.