Prince William Makes Subtle Request to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Ahead of Lavish Wedding

The wedding of pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is just around the corner. However, the real royalty might just be aiming for a spot on the most exclusive guest list. For the Prince of Wales, William, appearing on the UK’s Heart Breakfast radio show for a simple music request for his Swiftie kids, turned into an interrogation.

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Host Jamie Theakston kicked off the conversation by mentioning to the Prince that they believed a major wedding was happening that summer. He prompted his co-host, Amanda Holden, to chime in and ask if he had received an invite.

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“No comment,” Prince William said while remaining tight-lipped about the details of the high-profile wedding. “I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.”

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The specific details of their upcoming wedding are strictly under wraps. That explains Prince William’s response to the question, as he did not want to intentionally or unintentionally mention anything about the wedding, and instead just said he hoped for the invite.

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Swift has reportedly been personally contacting friends to extend wedding invitations. As per media reports, she is advising guests to keep their summer schedules entirely flexible. There have been reports that the couple may have the ceremony in Manhattan, which was earlier supposed to take place at Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island.

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Rumors have persisted for months that Prince William and Kate Middleton are on Swift’s wedding guest list. Those rumors originally surfaced last October when an insider told Fox News Digital that the singer wanted to include the Prince and Princess of Wales on the guest list due to her friendship with Prince William.

There are also reports that the Swift-Kelce wedding this summer will have a stop in the UK, as the pop star has many friends in the country. The couple was even spotted at Gordon Ramsay’s trendy Asian-inspired restaurant. While Prince William has not confirmed if he is going to be there for the wedding in America or not, if there is a party in the UK, he is expected to be on the guest list.

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According to one insider, Prince William and Swift first connected over a decade ago and have maintained a quiet friendship ever since. The insider has told the media agency that they exchanged private letters, motivational cards, and supportive messages for Catherine [Kate Middleton] throughout her recent health struggles.

“Now, Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique,” said the insider. “She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds.”

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While the friendship between Prince William and Swift is a bit unlikely, it all started with music over a decade ago.

When Prince William Reminisced on Meeting Taylor & Travis Kelce

Swift and Prince William met at an event at the Kensington Palace in 2013. The event was a fundraiser for a homeless charity. Bon Jovi accompanied Prince William and Taylor Swift on the stage for a song.

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Prince William later shared the backstory of how that joint performance actually came together. He recounted the details during a 2021 episode of the Apple Fitness+ audio series ‘Time to Walk.’

“I’m sat next to Taylor Swift,” he recalled. “She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”

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In June 2024, he attended Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. During his recent radio chat, the prince also looked back on that concert. He also revealed that his kids are fans of Taylor Swift.

“Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift,” he told the host. “We went to see her on her Eras Tour, and it was amazing.”

During that concert, the trio even went backstage to meet the pop star and Travis Kelce, where they all posed for a few group selfies. Afterward, Prince William took to social media to publicly thank Swift for putting on a “great concert.”

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Whether the Prince of Wales has received that coveted envelope in his mailbox is not yet confirmed. However, the bond between the British royals and American pop royalty has been longstanding. As the wedding approaches, fans will just have to wait and see if William, Kate, and their Swiftie kids make the cameo at the wedding.