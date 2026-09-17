“Protecting Americans”: White House Issues Official Statement After Travis Kelce Named Victim in Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme

Travis Kelce has found himself connected to an unexpected federal case away from the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was identified as one of the victims of an investment fraud scheme that prosecutors said took more than $35 million from investors, with the revelation coming as the man behind the operation received an 11-year prison sentence.

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“This is why we do what we do. Seems like a good time to re-up the work of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud: identifying fraud & protecting Americans. Oh, and it looks like the next draft pick to join the Task Force is @tkelce,” the White House wrote on X on Thursday.

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Kelce’s name was mentioned during the sentencing of Siddharth Jawahar, a 38-year-old investment manager who pleaded guilty in January to three counts of wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Zachary Bluestone sentenced Jawahar to 11 years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $31 million in restitution to victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

This story is developing; stay tuned!