Chiefs Publicly Bid Farewell to 2X Super Bowl Champ After Travis Kelce & Others Send Final Messages

Essentials Inside The Story The Kansas City Chiefs have officially parted ways with longtime defensive end

After six seasons in Kansas City, his emotional farewell sparked reactions from teammates

Cap space is now freed up for the Chiefs with the player's exit

Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs made a difficult roster decision when they released their two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end to create cap space. Soon after the move, several teammates, including Travis Kelce, shared heartfelt messages for the player. Now the organization itself has stepped forward to publicly say goodbye to the Michigan native.

“Nice having you, @dnnadi. Thanks for everything!” the Chiefs wrote on their official Instagram account for defensive end Mike Danna.

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Danna joined Kansas City as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and gradually became a dependable part of the defensive rotation at Arrowhead Stadium. In his six seasons, he played in 87 regular-season games, making 21.5 sacks and 194 total tackles. He also forced six fumbles and even got an interception. In the playoffs, he added two more sacks and forced a fumble in seven games, helping the Chiefs in their championship pursuits.

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Not surprisingly, his best years came when the team itself was at its peak. During Kansas City’s Super Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023, Danna played some of his best football. In 2022, he achieved a career-high of 5.0 sacks, even though he only played in 13 games and didn’t start any. Then, in 2023, he took on a bigger role, starting all 16 regular-season games and reaching a new personal best with 6.5 sacks.

However, last year was tough for him. In the 2025 season, Danna had his least productive year with the Chiefs, ending with just one sack, one interception, and 25 tackles.

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Because of that shift and the team’s salary cap decisions, he now enters free agency as another player whose career intersected with Kansas City’s championship era. This move saved the Chiefs $9 million on their salary cap for the 2026 season.

However, several teams will be interested in him for the 2026 season. For now, though, the moment is more about appreciation than the next destination.

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Travis Kelce and teammates show love after Mike Danna’s exit

After the move became official, Mike Danna took a moment to reflect on his time in Kansas City. The veteran defensive end thanked the organization and the city that shaped his NFL journey.

“To the greatest fans in the world, the incredible city of Kansas City, and the entire Chiefs organization,” Danna shared on Instagram, “today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life. After six incredible years wearing #51, it’s time to say goodbye to the only NFL home I’ve ever known.”

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“To Coach Reid, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach and his staff, the coaching staff, trainers, equipment guys, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for believing in a fifth-round pick and giving me the chance to contribute to something special,” Danna wrote.

The message quickly captured the attention of several players in the Chiefs’ locker room. Travis Kelce commented with a simple but meaningful response, writing, “The realest!!”

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Kelce and Danna have shared the locker room for six seasons, after the DE was drafted in 2020, while the tight end entered the NFL in 2013.

Meanwhile, others from the Chiefs Nation shared their appreciation as well. Safety Jaden Hicks wrote, “Appreciate you vet!!” while cornerback Trent McDuffie added, “2x champ 🔥💯,” highlighting the respect Danna earned during Kansas City’s championship years.

At the same time, the support kept pouring in from around the roster. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster chimed in with “Yessirski,” and linebacker Leo Chenal added a fitting nickname in his reply, writing, “Dannimal 🙏🏼.”

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For the Chiefs, those reactions offered a glimpse into how much Danna meant inside the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium. Danna showed up each week, handled the tough work, and rarely asked for attention. Coaches trusted him in key moments, while younger players leaned on his example.

In the end, his impact in Kansas City clearly went far beyond the stat sheet.