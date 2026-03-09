Chiefs Put on Notice Over Travis Kelce’s Future Amid Rumors of Leaving Patrick Mahomes & Co.

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce’s future remains uncertain as he approaches free agency.

Reports suggest ongoing communication between Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Retirement is still a possibility as the veteran tight end weighs his next move.

With free agency starting Monday, no sign of Travis Kelce in the Chiefs’ building fuels concern. As uncertainty about his future with the team persists, it’s clear that the two sides haven’t struck a desired deal. And now conflicting updates from insiders about Kelce’s return are putting the Chiefs on alert as negotiations with other teams begin in a few days. Could a tempting offer pull Kelce out of Kansas City?

Travis Kelce will become an unrestricted free agent on March 11, 2026. It creates a rare moment of uncertainty around one of Kansas City’s most iconic players. The 2025 season marked Kelce’s 13th season, and a report from The Athletic earlier revealed that he’s returning for another one. But it did note that his re-signing with Andy Reid’s team is not a “sure thing.”

The update caught many off guard because Kansas City has been the player’s forever home since his 2013 NFL debut. Later, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press referenced a report from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, contradicting the above claim. The report stated that Kelce will not enter the market and only play for the Chiefs if he returns for a 14th season.

The difference in perspectives raises questions about the veteran tight end’s next move. This could be mainly due to a mismatch in expectations between Kelce and his current team. Reports have confirmed that his agents are ready to negotiate with other teams once the window opens. No, it doesn’t automatically mean that he’s leaving the organization.

Kelce likely wants to leverage the market value to re-work a better deal with the Chiefs’ front office. Had the current offer, if there is one, matched Kelce’s standard, he would have come back in a heartbeat. In addition to his undeniable talent, Kelce’s value goes beyond the football field. While his production has declined in recent years, he is one of the most famous NFL players with a massive fanbase.

His popularity has grown even further after he entered a high-profile relationship with global music star Taylor Swift. During home games, Swift’s appearances usually draw new fans to the sport and increase merchandise sales. Because of that influence, Kelce’s role on the team stands out both as a proven player and a marketing figure.

In the end, the Chiefs may need to present a stronger offer if they want to ensure Kelce finishes his career in Kansas City.

How Travis Kelce’s exit rumors kicked off

It’s easy to see why any talk of Kelce’s exit rattles the Chiefs’ fanbase. He’s been a cornerstone of the dynasty, racking up three rings and a historic streak of 1,000-yard seasons that only recently came to an end. Plus, his proven track record of delivering in clutch moments makes him a cornerstone on Patrick Mahomes’ unit. This past season, he posted a modest 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

But at age 36, the topic of retirement has loomed large. Kelce himself dropped hints earlier that retirement could eventually become a serious consideration. The narrative picked up steam after his conversation with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. Back then, he described his situation with the Kansas City Chiefs as a “two-way street.”

He explained that his return is a ‘two-way street,’ contingent on the Chiefs showing they want him back. He said his focus remained on finishing the season strong. In January, he revisited the topic of his return during an episode of the New Heights podcast.

“I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings, and they know where I stand at least right now,” Kelce said. “There’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that. I don’t know. It’s a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel content that I can go out there and give it another run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat. So I think right now it’s just finding that answer…when it all settles down.”

The following month, he celebrated Eric Bieniemy’s appointment as offensive coordinator, saying he looks forward to meeting him in the building. Meanwhile, Andy Reid also confirmed the two sides are communicating. Given Kelce’s history of taking his time with decisions, Reid said the waiting period doesn’t bother him as long as there’s clarity.

Ultimately, the question is whether the Chiefs will pay for both the All-Pro tight end and the global marketing icon, or if another team will get the chance to.