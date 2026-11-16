Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Announces Injury Update After Falcons Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most valuable NFL players on their roster; they can’t afford to lose him. But the Chiefs almost met their worst nightmare (again) when Mahomes hurt his elbow in Week 9. While many were skeptical of Mahomes playing in the Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons, he led his team to an emphatic 35-13 win. Now, Mahomes has come with an update on his injury.

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“It felt good enough,” Mahomes told reporters at the post-game presser. “I was a little nervous going into the game just because it was a little sore. But we did a great job, [Chiefs Assistant Athletic Trainer] Julie [Frymer], and the whole training staff did a great job all week of just trying to make sure that I was in a great spot to go out there and compete, and I was able to do that today. I’m sure we’ll have some ice on it going back home. But we’ll continue that same process this next week, and try to get it as healthy as possible, as quickly as possible.”

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Mahomes was going all out in the 35-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 9 before near-disaster struck in the second quarter with 1:41 left.

Mahomes went for a throw but got strip-sacked by the Jets linebacker David Bailey. In the process, with another Jets defender tackling him while he was going down, he bent his elbow awkwardly, causing him to grimace on the field. Soon after the game, Mahomes had an MRI scan done. The report didn’t reveal any major damage, but the Chiefs weren’t letting go of their most valuable asset like that in a whiff.

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So what did they do? They asked for second and third opinions on the injury, but the doctors weren’t regular NFL medical staff; they were from a whole other sport: MLB.

This is where things got interesting, as the Chiefs went on to consult with the Kansas City Royals’ head team physician, Dr. Vincent Key, and the Texas Rangers’ team physician and orthopedic consultant, who is also one of the “best-known orthopedic surgeons specializing in elbow and shoulder injuries” in baseball, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

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Both doctors had the same opinion on the matter, being “a very small sprain of his UCL.” But what was more intriguing was the fact that one of the doctors, Key, said that the $500+ million player “got away with one,” meaning the two-time MVP potentially avoided what would have been a serious injury.

Frymyer was also responsible for getting Mahomes to feel better before the Falcons game by loosening his right arm, and she was the one who helped him during his rehabilitation from his ACL tear last season, which cost Kansas City big and resulted in a losing season without a playoff berth.

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Ahead of the Falcons game, Reid reported Mahomes to be day-to-day and said that the quarterback was in “good spirits.” Mahomes himself weighed in on his availability, saying that “If I’m able to play, I’m going to play.”

Not only did he play, but he dominated the game and had the team’s young guns to thank for the win.

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Patrick Mahomes Impressed As New Stars Emerge Against Falcons

The Chiefs were looking a tad weaker on the offensive side of the ball, with tight end Travis Kelce managing ankle issues, and their most productive runner, Kenneth Walker III, not playing due to a groin injury. With Mahomes himself dealing with an elbow injury, this surely wasn’t going to be easy, but Mahomes and the youth just made it look easy.

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Mahomes recorded his first five-touchdown game since 2022, for 348 yards and a passer rating of 135.5. The players on the other end to take his passes? Rookie running back Emmett Johnson, newly acquired wide receiver Josh Downs, rookie receiver Cyrus Allen, and Andrew Armstrong, a first-year player.

“As the game went on, guys stepped up and made plays happen,” Mahomes said. “We were able to get a lot of guys involved. There were still missed opportunities out there, but it was good to see other guys step up and make plays.”

The Chiefs now stand atop the AFC West division at 7-2, and in Week 11, will clash against the Arizona Cardinals, who are 3-7.