Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Left Embarrassed as Clumsy Baseball Clip Resurfaces

The last thing Patrick Mahomes expected this offseason was to be dragged into the chatter around Miami Dolphins’ Malik Willis botching his first pitch at a Miami Marlins game. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is no stranger to baseball, given his ardent love for the sport. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have any embarrassing moments of his own on the pitch.

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Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler retweeted Mahomes’ long-forgotten first pitch at a 2016 Texas Rangers game. The QB was still in college at that time and had baseball experience. But somehow, his throw was nowhere near the striking zone. There was an audible change in the audience cheer after Mahomes missed.

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Responding to Butler in jest, he wrote, “Chill, chill, chill. Thought we deleted all the footage of this.” He then followed it up by commenting, “Someone post my first Royals first pitch, please.” That attempt sure was redemption for Mahomes.

It is long known that Mahomes has deep-rooted ties to baseball, having been a dual-sport athlete in college. While he was the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders, he also played for the school’s baseball team as a relief pitcher. And to those pulling his leg over the missed first pitch at the Rangers game, there was a chance of Mahomes becoming an MLB player, full-time. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, which is no easy feat. This man knows (base)ball.

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That’s why Patrick Mahomes also does the leg-pulling in this area for other members of his team as well. In 2024, he joked about head coach Andy Reid’s first pitch at a Royals game. Unlike him, the coach did land a strike. Mahomes also made sure to get after friend and teammate Travis Kelce, who was even more embarrassing at a first pitch attempt in 2023. The signal-caller at least had a somewhat clean throw. Kelce, however, angled his arm wrong, and the ball struck the ground. It even had the commentator laughing.

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Patrick Mahomes may be a star on the gridiron, but baseball is special to him.

Mahomes’ love for baseball has long been known

Of course, Patrick Mahomes’ baseball roots can be traced back to his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., who enjoyed an 11-season Major League career from 1992 to 2003. Mahomes Sr. pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates, compiling a 42–39 record over the course of his decade-plus career in the Major Leagues. The Chiefs’ star has known this sport since he was a baby.

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In 2020, following his historic 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes took his baseball passion even further when he purchased an ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals. It seemed like a slam-dunk move for him, given how much he supports the team. This gives him the opportunity to be part of both worlds at the same time.

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Mahomes has also proven to be something of a baseball savant and historian. He stated that he often visits the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City for motivation. “The Negro League Museum is a special place,” Mahomes said. “The history you learn there is why I would recommend everyone to go. My dad talked to me about Satchel Paige my entire life.”

It’s been ten years since Mahomes made that gaffe at the Rangers game; he’s got to get some slack for that pitch now. But that throw shouldn’t be the basis for judgment when it comes to his baseball skills, because Mahomes can give his opponents some competition, if not the best.