Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Loses Faith in Kansas City With Cowboys Decision as FOX Host Calls Out Clark Hunt’s Ownership

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes’ Dallas surgery sparks trust concerns with Chiefs

FOX host questions Chiefs’ medical, ownership credibility

KC Chiefs ownership responds with unity after season-ending loss

The Kansas City Chiefs were desperate for a Week 15 win to keep their season alive. Instead, the game ended in a painful 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and a grave setback for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback tore both his ACL and LCL, which ultimately ended his season. But what raised eyebrows was the player’s latest decision regarding his health. A FOX host believes the move hints at Mahomes’ deeper trust issues with chairman Clark Hunt’s ownership.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You’re telling me that Patrick Mahomes has such little faith and trust in the Kansas City Chiefs medical staff, got on a plane and went to Dallas, had the Cowboys physician take a look at him, and had the Cowboys physician do the procedure?” Craig Carton of FOX said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Craig Carton Show (@thecraigcartonshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking on The Craig Carton Show, the radio host declared that the Chiefs’ management is not “good enough” for Patrick Mahomes. He asked a simple question: Why didn’t the star quarterback opt for treatment by his team’s medical team?

For context, Mahomes flew to Dallas and underwent surgery on Monday to repair his torn ACL. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper. He’s a known orthopedist and the team physician of the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the NFL Network, Cooper also repaired the torn LCL in Mahomes’ left knee. In Carton’s view, the decision alone spoke volumes about how little trust the six-time Pro Bowler has in the Chiefs’ internal system. Next, he blamed the long-standing criticism of Hunt’s ownership, which may have led to Mahomes’ decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That tells you all you need to know about how Kansas City runs its franchise and why the players have given it failing grades from an ownership standpoint for a number of years now,” he added. “I think we’ve all learned a valuable lesson now.”

The 30-year-old tore the ligament while being tackled to the ground with less than two minutes remaining in Sunday’s contest. Later, the team issued a statement announcing the severity of Mahomes’ injury and the onset of his rehab. While the controversy hits the Chiefs’ building, the management is choosing loyalty and calm over panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Chiefs’ owner sends a powerful message to Patrick Mahomes

In a recent Instagram post, owner Tavia Hunt addressed the most hurtful thing any Chiefs fan could feel this year. It’s the end of the franchise’s decade-long playoff streak. The wife of Clark Hunt reflected on the season full of “effort and heart” and embraced the disappointment that came with it. In the comments, one fan shared a promising message.

They urged everyone to take a step back, appreciate the journey, and allow Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce time to reset. Tavia quietly showed her support by liking the comment. It was a slight gesture with a big meaning behind it: the team values its star players. Further, she emphasized that perseverance and resilience are what define the bigger picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we cannot control the outcomes, we must trust the God who is the only “steady” force when everything is uncertain. She closed her message by reinforcing the deeper meaning behind the game and the spirit it represents.

“Life is bigger than football, even when football means so much,” she wrote. “Our ultimate hope isn’t found in a playoff berth or a trophy—it’s anchored in eternity. Grateful for this team, this community, and the journey—through every high and every hard.”

The season has indeed taken a toll on the team, and Patrick Mahomes’ health remains a concern. But the message from the top authority is clear—the Chiefs are staying united and moving forward together.