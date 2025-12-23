Chiefs QB’s Wife Pays Tribute to Josh Allen After Leaving Buffalo Bills

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs QB's wife pays tribute to Josh Allen after reuniting with his previous franchise

Paige Buechele’s jersey post nods to Josh Allen

Kansas City hopes late-season wins restore pride

The Kansas City Chiefs are in deep trouble with injuries to two quarterbacks. In a moment of desperation, they signed quarterback Shane Buechele from the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad. But to what avail? They are already out of the playoffs. But while Kansas City searches for positives, it was Paige Buechele’s reaction to her husband’s signing that stole the spotlight with a touching tribute to Josh Allen.

She posted an Instagram story showing off her husband’s Chiefs jersey. But his jersey number caught everyone’s attention. Buechele has chosen 17 to represent his first NFL team in the remaining games. Her caption also surprised everyone.

“And just like that we’re back to where it all began 🏈 let’s go 17!!!!,” Paige wrote.

Everyone knows that Josh Allen also wears 17 in Buffalo. So, it’s her way of paying tribute to Mr. January. In his first season with the Chiefs, Buechele wore the number 6, which he changed to 12 before the next season. In 2023, he moved to the Bills, where he wore jersey number 12. Now, in his comeback to the Chiefs, he has opted to go with Josh Allen’s jersey number.

Paige’s show of support isn’t surprising for the Bills Mafia and Chiefs Kingdom. Last year, the couple celebrated Halloween together with Allen and his Hollywood actress wife, Hailee Steinfeld. Then this year, the Bills’ starter invited them to his wedding.

Paige had posted photos with her husband from the function. They looked happy while celebrating Allen’s special moment.

“The most charming weekend celebrating the Allens 💍🖤 we love you guys so much!” she wrote in the caption of her IG post.

It’s a different kind of season for both franchises. While Buechele will try to win the remaining two games, Allen is also trying to get in full health. He scared the Bills Mafia by limping in the Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. For now, Paige wants her husband to win games for the AFC West team.

Chiefs’ betting on Shane Buechele to save their reputation

Earlier in the season, Kansas City suffered its biggest setback when Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL. While the surgery was successful, he will need around 9-11 months for recovery. The franchise quickly jumped to the backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew.

Initially feared to have torn his ACL in the Week 16 loss, the Chiefs later found Minshew suffered a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture. They replaced him with Chris Oladokun, who has played only two games in his three-year NFL career. It forced the Chiefs to look for a better quarterback. Their search ended with Josh Allen’s teammate.

He hasn’t played a snap in the NFL until now, but has spent time in the Chiefs’ system. So, the team is expecting him to win the remaining two games and salvage their reputation. The failure to qualify for the playoffs has already hurt their locker room enough.