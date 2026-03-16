Chiefs Quietly Set Up Travis Kelce for Retirement With Major Contract Decision – Report

Essentials Inside The Story The Kansas City Chiefs ensured that Travis Kelce won't test free agency

They signed the veteran tight end to a one-year deal

Beneath the surface, the contract structure hints at a carefully planned strategy

After months of rumors casting doubt on Travis Kelce’s return, the Chiefs finally reached out with an offer. They didn’t let their star tight end test the market and locked him in through a short-term deal for the 2026 season. But a closer look at the contract hints at something bigger. Andy Reid’s team has mapped out an arrangement to give Kelce one more run before potentially setting up a smooth path toward retirement.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs struck a year-long deal with Travis Kelce just before the league’s tampering kicked off. Kelce was about to get a rare opportunity to explore free agency for the first time in fourteen years. But that never happened, as he returned to the team that drafted him in the third round in 2013. On Sunday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated offered a complete breakdown of Travis Kelce’s fully guaranteed deal worth $12 million. The deal comes with a $3 million base salary, while roster bonuses cover the remaining $9 million. One of those is a $3 million bonus for training camp participation.

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Additionally, the team will pay him the remaining $6 million in roster bonuses throughout the campaign. Since the clause applies to a 90-man roster, Kelce will receive this amount even when he’s not playing. Now comes the interesting part of the deal that helps Kansas City manage its salary cap efficiently.

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They have used the league’s 50% rule along with a post-June 1 mechanism, allowing them to spread the cap hit across several seasons. As part of the deal, Kelce carries a $4.89 million cap hit for the upcoming season. The Chiefs would also carry dead-money charges of about $3.55 million in both 2027 and 2028.

While Andy Reid’s team usually refrains from handing out contracts with void years, this deal works around that approach. They have deliberately added dummy seasons for 2027 and 2028 with minimum salaries attached. If Kelce remains active until June 8 next year, the Chiefs will have to pay him a massive $40 million in guaranteed amounts for 2028.

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They could avoid it by releasing him before June 1, as the move will spread the remaining dead money across future caps. Moreover, the contract included an additional $3 million in performance-based incentives. If the Chiefs reach the postseason, Kelce could earn $750,000 for playing 60% of the offensive snaps, $1 million at 70%, or $2 million at 80%.

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If the team wins the AFC title and makes a Super Bowl appearance, those incentives could climb to $250,000 at 60% playtime or $1 million at 70%. In many ways, the Chiefs have designed the contract considering Travis Kelce’s eventual retirement after his 14th season. It could change if either side revisits the contract. Meanwhile, the tight end recently shared a comeback post on social media, capturing his excitement.

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Travis Kelce fires up Chiefs teammates with an Instagram clip

Shortly after confirming his return for the upcoming NFL season, Kelce shared an energizing video on Instagram. The clip began with him walking out of the tunnel in a red jersey alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It celebrated his journey with the Chiefs, showing moments with other big names. It included Mahomes, defensive lineman Chris Jones, head coach Andy Reid, and center Creed Humphrey.

“Let’s get this thing rockin!! 🏹🏟️,” Kelce captioned the post.

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The caption sparked excitement among his fans and caught the attention of fellow teammates. Mahomes was among the first to react in the comments, followed by Humphrey.

“LFGGGGGGG!!!!!” Patrick wrote, while Creed also chimed in, “Run it back LFG!!!!!”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Sep 15, 2024 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 and tight end Travis Kelce 87 return to the sidelines after a score against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20240915_dam_sm8_230

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed it took him months to decide on his return. Surprisingly, he felt he could push for another season in the middle of the 2025 campaign. He processed his emotions after a year that ended in disappointment for the Chiefs, who failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2016. Moreover, Kelce admitted that last year’s terrible outcome motivated him to return.

“Of course, I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs, not having one of the best years, and definitely having a down year and all that,” Kelce said. “It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it. And obviously, there’s still a little bit of that grit and that emotion that I hated the way that (stuff) ended last year. And I want to do this. I want to make it right.”

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With that mindset, Kelce appears ready to give the Chiefs one more determined run next season.