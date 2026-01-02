Raiders Coach Wants Travis Kelce to Play Terrible in His Last Game for Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham praised Kelce’s Hall of Fame consistency

Over 13 seasons and 23 meetings, Kelce has historically torched the Raiders

Without Mahomes, Kelce’s production has dropped to 73 receptions and 839 yards

Some goodbyes deserve more respect than others. But when you’ve torched a defense 23 times over 13 seasons, respect comes wrapped in brutal honesty. That’s exactly what Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham delivered when asked about potentially facing Kansas City Chiefs‘ star tight end Travis Kelce for the final time at Allegiant Stadium.

“If this is his last game, I hope it’s a terrible game,” Graham said with a hearty chuckle in a recent presser. “And he wouldn’t expect anything else from us, I think. But it’s been a privilege to go against him. It’s been a heated rivalry here with the Raiders in the past going against them.”

The Chiefs and Raiders meet in Week 18 with little on the line except pride and draft positioning. Kansas City sits at 6-10, their first playoff absence since 2014. Meanwhile, Las Vegas holds the league’s worst record at 2-14, likely securing the first overall pick with a loss. But even against this backdrop, both teams want to end the season on a positive note, and Patrick Graham is planning to stop Kelce.

Graham already wished football’s worst on a future Hall of Famer. His comment landed somewhere between a competitor’s edge and grudging admiration; a fitting tribute to a rivalry that’s defined the AFC West over a decade. But Grahams’ not leaving things up to chance in the face of Travis Kelce’s consistency in their divisional slugfests.

“You can have one year, two years, but when you’re talking about somebody who’s gonna have a gold jacket, it was the consistency,” Graham noted. “How he brought his team along, and how he had to teach guys how to win, it’s impressive. So, it’s an honor to be able to go against him and game plan against him. And if it’s the last game plan, I’m hoping it works.”

The Raiders’ DC knows exactly what Kelce brings. Across 23 career meetings, Kelce hauled in 131 catches for 1,636 yards and 12 touchdowns against Las Vegas. Four of those touchdown grabs came in a single October 2022 game, a reminder that even when the stats may look low, Kelce finds ways to devastate. And you can be sure he will drop another brutal push against the Raiders in Week 18.

Kelce enters this game with 1,077 career receptions, 12,990 yards, and 82 receiving touchdowns while winning three Super Bowl rings. He’s now earned 11 consecutive Pro Bowl nods and seven All-Pro honors. This season has felt different, though. Kelce’s 73 receptions for 839 yards and five TDs through 16 games represent a sharp dip. The Chiefs’ offensive collapse, capped off by franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ACL tear in Week 15, has only accelerated the retirement whispers around him. The question is, is he really hanging up his cleats?

Travis Kelce’s uncertain future

The retirement rumors around Travis Kelce swirled last season as well, when he looked heartbroken after their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But he came back for this season and delivered an uneven chapter in his largely dominant career. And now, those rumors are only going to grow louder once their season ends in Week 18. But the Chiefs Kingdom doesn’t want to part ways just yet. Chris Oladokun, KC’s third-string quarterback, has captured this same sentiment recently.

“Hopefully, it’s not Trav’s last year, but he will make that decision in the offseason,” Oladokun said on the Chiefs’ Insider podcast. “And obviously, everyone in Chiefs Kingdom would love to have him back. The game loves and needs Trav, so we’ll see.”

Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, had also offered similar counsel weeks earlier. He urged Travis to finish the season and then step away before making up his mind. “In my opinion, to nail that decision, you gotta step away from the game for a little bit,” Jason had advised.

Travis himself has remained characteristically nonchalant about the possibility that his last Mahomes-to-Kelce connection already happened in Week 15.

“He’s family now, man,” Kelce had said when the subject arose. “There will definitely never be a goodbye to him. … I’ll always be able to go in the backyard and sling it around with the old Texas gunslinger. If the day has already happened, I can feel content with how many times we connected on the field.”

The “ifs” and “buts” aren’t going away. Not until Travis actually announces his retirement, or shuts it all down for one more year by suiting up for 2026. Right now, he’s focused on tormenting the Raiders one more time. And Patrick Graham’s wish for a “terrible game” carries weight beyond competitive bravado. It’s the ultimate compliment from a coordinator who’s spent years game-planning against greatness, and hoping, just once more, that his plan actually works.