Raiders Radio Host Takes Shots at Chiefs Kingdom as Travis Kelce’s Engagement Brings Unwanted Attention

Taylor Swift didn’t just step into Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023; she reshaped the NFL. She sparked what became known as the “Swift effect,” bringing a billion-dollar boost, record-breaking viewership, and a surge of young, female fans in the NFL. Travis Kelce jerseys sold out overnight, while his Instagram followers doubled. For many, Swift was a gift to football; Michael Strahan called her “one of the best things to happen to the sport.” For others, she was a distraction, booed at Super Bowl LIX. Through it all, Swift and Kelce’s story crescendoed on August 26, 2025, with an Instagram-shattering engagement reveal. Meanwhile, the cultural ripple of her influence keeps stirring debates.

On Mad Dog Sports Radio, Raiders host JT The Brick set off a spark when the conversation turned to the NFL’s biggest bandwagon fanbase. The X account of @MadDogRadio posted it with the caption, “@JTTheBrick goes off on people becoming fans of the Chiefs because of Taylor Swift.” And, Brick didn’t hesitate to make his point: “A bandwagon fan is defined by fans whose interest and support for a particular team is based on recent success or popularity.” Then came the shot. “The Kansas City Chiefs are officially the biggest bandwagon fan base in the world,” he said. Furthermore, to underline his point, JT made it bigger than football. “More than any English soccer club, any team in La Liga, any baseball team that plays in the Japanese league, any team in the world, the number one bandwagon fan base is the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The radio host didn’t dismiss the franchise entirely. Rather, JT gave credit where he thought it was due. “Now they’re a great team, let’s include that. They have the best coach, let’s include that. Hall of Famer Andy Reid’s already fitted for his gold jacket.” He didn’t stop there, as the ownership received praise as well. “The Hunt family, great ownership.” But, it was not long before the compliments quickly turned back into critique.

JT said the surge in new faces inside the Chiefs Kingdom wasn’t about Mahomes’ brilliance or Super Bowl wins. But, he ascribed it to “the addition of a pop star who’s the most famous gal in the world.” Evidently, he was hinting at Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, which set the stage for the rest of his rant. “The most bandwagon fans ever in sports history,” he argued, before he added, “Not an ounce of homework, not an ounce of energy, couldn’t pick out Arrowhead on a map if you gave it and circled it. Never been there.”

That perspective is tough to ignore when team owner Clark Hunt himself has acknowledged Swift’s impact. Hunt said her presence “fueled a 30 percent increase in the Chiefs fan base” over the past year. He has also noted that women now make up 57% of Kansas City’s supporters, and that is the highest percentage in the NFL.

Adding to the narrative, Hunt didn’t shy away from the cultural ripple either. From a 400% spike in Kelce’s jersey sales overnight, to teen girl viewership rising 53%, and to the NFL reaping nearly $1 billion in free publicity, Swift’s appearances at Arrowhead and playoff games rewrote history. Hunt himself summed it up, saying, “The knock-on effect has been amazing, the growth in our female fan base has been amazing over the last year.”

The numbers tell the story even more sharply. A flash poll around Super Bowl LVIII revealed that 20% of viewers, almost accounting for nearly 25 million people, said they rooted for the Chiefs just because of Swift’s connection to Kelce. For JT, that’s exactly the problem. His respect for diehards who have “put in blood, sweat, and tears” was balanced by his dismissal of newcomers, who in his words “put in nothing.” And the timing made JT’s rant even louder, as just a day before, the Chiefs had another headline: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially engaged.

Sports glory or love story

The internet immediately lit up when Taylor Swift dropped the now-viral Instagram announcement, which reads, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” During an interview with Good Morning America, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, revealed the proposal had taken place on August 10, as the couple facetimed both sets of parents to share the news.

Ed indeed has a soft corner for Swift, fondly recalling how she has already settled into family life. He even mentioned the dinner she cooked for him, Donna, and Travis after the premiere of The Kingdom, saying, “We had a wonderful dinner with them outside on a patio … just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kind of neat.”

Yet while Ed celebrated the intimacy of the moment, it is undeniable that the public glare surrounding Swift ensures nothing in this relationship will ever stay entirely private. Not all voices in sports have been swept up in the frenzy.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux sparked debate when he argued that Kelce’s engagement doesn’t even crack his top three career moments. He took to insist that championship rings will always outweigh engagement rings. “Winning a world championship or a Super Bowl, you know, with your boys, I feel like it’s… But I mean, it is what it is. I’m going to go off base, though. But with all due respect to Taylor.”

Even Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb reacted on-air by calling them “the biggest power couple we can think of.” But Gottlieb and his crew debated whether the relationship could withstand the pressures of fame and imbalance. So, the words echo a broader unease among traditional fans, of those who now feel their team’s identity is being tugged in two directions: one in football tradition, the other in the orbit of pop superstardom.