Randi Mahomes Pens Heartfelt Message as Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Celebrate Major Milestone

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes marks wedding anniversary with Brittany Mahomes

A Mahomes family member joins celebration with heartfelt message to the couple

Couple chose Maui venue for their wedding because it hosted their first vacation together

For Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, a picturesque Maui beach will always be more than just a vacation spot. In March 2022, Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart, Brittany, in a sun-soaked ceremony. This March, that moment came full circle for the fourth time, and Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, stepped in with a message for the couple.

“Happy Anniversary, I love y’all!! ❤️,” Randi Mahomes wrote, resharing a post by Brittany on her Instagram story, with Kina Grannis’ Can’t Help Falling in Love playing softly in the background.

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Brittany Mahomes had already set the tone earlier that day. She marked the anniversary by posting a carousel of wedding photographs on Instagram. They were sunlit snapshots from that Maui ceremony. She captioned the post with a message of her own for Patrick.

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“Happy Anniversary Honeyyyyyy 🤍,” the message read.

Soon enough, Patrick Mahomes followed suit as the Chiefs quarterback also shared a post for Brittany. The post was filled with throwback pictures that spanned the full arc of their relationship: two teenagers in Texas who had no idea what was ahead, all the way to the altar in Hawaii, where it all came together.

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“My Day 1 ❤️Happy Anniversary!,” Patrick wrote.

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The two first crossed paths at Whitehouse High School in Texas, where Brittany was a year ahead of Patrick. They started dating young, navigating the process of growing up together. Even when life began pulling them in different directions, they chose each other anyway.

Imago Image Credits: via social media @instagram

College took them to separate campuses. Brittany enrolled at the University of Texas at Tyler. Patrick headed to Texas Tech University, where he went on to rewrite the Big 12 record books. In 2017, the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes 10th overall, and just like that, their lives changed forever. But one thing stayed the same.

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Brittany has remained Patrick’s constant throughout every chapter that followed, from the uncertainty of rookie years and the grind of building something great to, eventually, the highest highs the league has to offer.

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After Patrick won his first Super Bowl with Kansas City, he decided it was time. In 2020, he got down on one knee and proposed to Brittany. Two years later, on March 12, 2022, the two tied the knot in Hawaii. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, the couple has three children together. Their daughter, Sterling, who played a very special role on their wedding day, is now joined by her brothers, Bronze and Golden. But on this anniversary, it’s worth going back to the wedding, which was just as unforgettable as the love story behind it.

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Inside Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ memorable wedding day

When Patrick and Brittany sat down to plan their wedding, the choice of venue was never really a question. They chose the Olowalu Plantation House in Maui, Hawaii. And the reason was deeply personal. It was the same place the two had vacationed together for the very first time.

“We have just loved it ever since,” Brittany said at the time. “The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol.”

The celebrations began with a welcome party for guests that felt like a cozy dream. Guests were greeted with a laid-back tropical picnic setup: mats on the grass, surfboard-style tables, and fairy lights strung in the warm evening air. Brittany wore a short white dress, holding a then-infant Sterling in her arms, while Patrick matched the mood in a white and blue Louis Vuitton shirt and shorts.

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And then the big day brought a different kind of magic. Brittany walked down the aisle in a custom gown curated by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell in collaboration with Versace. Patrick stood at the altar in a sharp grey three-piece suit. Brittany’s father, Scott Matthews, walked her down the aisle, and their one-year-old daughter, Sterling, served as the flower girl.

And when it came time for the first dance at the reception, instead of a traditional waltz, the couple kicked off the dance floor with their handshake and a rock-paper-scissors battle.

Four years on, the story that began over 15 years ago in the hallways of a Texas high school has come full circle.