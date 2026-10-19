Randi Mahomes Picks Her ‘Favorite Son’ as Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Takes a Jab at Chiefs QB

Imagine being a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, a two-time NFL MVP, and widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, yet your mother chooses your younger brother over you. Randi Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother, has made her choice all too clear following the Chiefs’ dominant 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother, took to Instagram with a photo of him posed on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium, showing off a green hoodie from one of his brand partners. However, this simple post took a playful direction after their mother, Randi Mahomes, left a comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Favorite son❤️❤️,” the 50-year-old commented on the IG post. To add more fuel to the fire, Jackson replied to her with a supposed jab at his older brother.

“I already know; don’t be mad @patrickmahomes,” the 26-year-old replied to Randi, adding Patrick to the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Patrick continues to excel on the field and turn his career into an era in the NFL, he might have to settle for second place here. Regardless, this is clearly a playful dispute from Jackson to his five-year-older brother, as the two siblings share a close bond.

“It’s just like being related to anybody else,” Jackson said in his first video on his YouTube channel in May 2020. “He’s a cool person, like we’re super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that’s pretty cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick and Jackson grew up together in Tyler, Texas, with their parents, Pat Mahomes, a former MLB player who pitched for teams like the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox, and Randi, who was an event planner. Back in 2018, Randi told East Texas Sports Network that Patrick and Jackson broke household items like the front door and the oven when they were kids. “What kid breaks an oven? I mean, shatters an oven,” she said.

While Jackson has had a few controversies over the years, his relationship with Mahomes has remained strong. In February 2022, the Chiefs star shut down a rumor that had been circulating on social media that he didn’t want Jackson coming to his games anymore. “Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” Patrick Mahomes wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick must have felt the need to clear any and all doubts because, after all, Jackson is his younger brother, who was also his best man when Patrick married his wife, Brittany, on March 12, 2022.

Unlike Patrick, Jackson did not choose the path of a sportsperson. Instead, he made his name as a social media content creator. And apart from posting his dance and lifestyle videos, Jackson gained online attention by documenting his attendance at Patrick’s games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do I use him for clout? No… I don’t necessarily use him for clout, but there are a lot of advantages, and I get a lot of opportunities by being his brother, so that’s pretty cool,” Jackson said in his first YouTube video.

Over the years, Jackson has had a front-seat view of his brother becoming one of the NFL greats, as was the case against the Chargers, which marked Patrick Mahomes’ 100th win, tying the legendary Tom Brady as the quarterback who has started the fewest games to reach this mark.