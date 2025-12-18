Randi Mahomes Sends Personal Message to Brittany Mahomes After Receiving Early Christmas Gift

Essentials Inside The Story A quiet holiday moment inside Patrick Mahomes' family turned into something unexpectedly heartwarming

Randi hinted at a thoughtful surprise with a video that blended comfort, self-care & a personal touch

The family’s off-field moments are telling a softer story this season, despite Mahomes' struggles

Christmas cheer has arrived early in the Mahomes household. The family of quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already embracing the festive energy. Amid the celebrations, Randi Mahomes received a thoughtful surprise from her adorable daughter-in-law, Brittany. Known for sharing moments from her life online, Randi couldn’t help but post a warm message after unwrapping the early Christmas gift.

“Thank you @brittanylynne, this is so wonderful!” she wrote on Instagram, with a white heart emoji. “I can’t wait to wear these @cozyearth pjs and use my @diviofficial.”

In that story clip, Randi Mahomes shared that Brittany gifted her with two items, which scream self-care and comfort. The video featured a clear gift box with Randi’s name written on it. Inside was a green and white striped pajama set, along with a Divi hair serum designed to revitalize and detox the scalp. The box also had a sweet customized note from Brittany.

“Happy Holidays from Brittany and Divi!” the note reads. “Wanted you to have some of my favorites for a cozy night of self-care during all the festivities. Enjoy! Love, Brittany Mahomes.”

Interestingly, the mention of Divi in her note wasn’t accidental. Brittany Mahomes became an official partner of the Dallas-based haircare brand in September 2025. Since then, she has promoted their products on social media as part of their marketing efforts for the 2025 NFL season. The mother-of-three has shared her customized hair care routine and curated product bundles based on her experience.

Meanwhile, there’s no viable information about her partnership with Cozy Earth, a bath and apparel brand. But it is quite popular among athletes, celebrities, and NFL families. While the quarterback deals with his ACL and LCL injuries, it’s comforting to see the holiday warmth in the house. But this isn’t the first instance this festive season. Just last month on Thanksgiving, Randi Mahomes had an adorable reaction to a photo of her son’s family.

Randi Mahomes shares love on Thanksgiving Day

The Mahomes family celebrated Thanksgiving in style, as they all were well-dressed. On November 27, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of fall-themed family photos on Instagram featuring her, Patrick, and their three tiny tots. They all can be seen posing together in an outdoor setting with fall foliage as the backdrop.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB matched the fall vibes in a maroon shirt while his wife donned a high-neck short black dress. The kids followed different styles, but the baby stole the show with a big red ribbon on her head. She shared the photos with a simple caption:

“Happy Thanksgiving.”

The post garnered warm reactions on social media from fans and people in the NFL circle. In no time, it drew a loving response from Randi Mahomes as well.

“My heart!! I love y’all so much,” she commented.

These public displays of affection, especially during the holiday season, continue to highlight the close-knit bond the Mahomes family shares.