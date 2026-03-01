Randi Mahomes Sends Public Message to Donna as Travis Kelce’s Mom Promotes Popular Hollywood Show

Essentials Inside The Story Donna Kelce was cast as the show’s first-ever Secret Traitor in season 4

Donna’s cover was blown early in the season

Donna also confirmed that Taylor Swift is a huge fan of the show

She didn’t win the game, but Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, may have won something far more valuable. As the 73-year-old geared up for The Traitors season 4 finale and reunion on Peacock, the wave of support flooding in confirmed one thing: her fan club stretches from NFL sidelines all the way to pop royalty.

Donna shared her finale promo on Instagram, dressed sharply in a dark chocolate brown pantsuit with a metallic finish top and jacket. She captioned the post with a simple message: watch the Season 4 finale and reunion. And Randi Mahomes, mother of Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, didn’t hesitate.

“I love it!! How fun,” Randi landed in the comments. Short, warm, and completely on-brand.

This isn’t the first time Randi has shown up for Donna, either. Their friendship stretches back to Patrick and Travis’ earliest years at Arrowhead. They entered pop culture’s spotlight at Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 when photos of both women in Chiefs gear went viral. In September 2025, they were photographed alongside Andrew Swift (Taylor Swift’s mother) at 1587 Prime, the Kansas City steakhouse their sons co-own.

The Traitors, Donna’s newest career move, is Peacock’s Emmy-winning series, hosted by Alan Cumming at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. In the show, celebrities compete as ‘Faithfuls’ or ‘Traitors’, one side trying to identify and eliminate the other. Season 4 added a first-ever ‘Secret Traitor’, a player hidden from both sides, feeding the Traitor group a nightly murder shortlist. Donna was notably the Secret Traitor who arrived at the show with a mastermind’s blueprint.

“I’m going to be this sweet mom on the side,” Donna had said when she first found out her role. “And then at night a mischievous traitor that will be murdering people. It will be just a hoot. I can’t wait.”

But her cover unraveled in Episode 3’s roundtable, and she got voted out. Even then, she exited in absolute style.

“I know I’m the sacrificial lamb, and I know that I had a blast meeting every single one of you,” Donna said upon her exit. “On that note, I think I’m gonna go, but you got yourself a Traitor.”

Now, as Donna Kelce celebrates the Season 4 finale, Randi Mahomes isn’t the only one who’s showing up loud and proud for Donna.

The family’s support for Donna Kelce

Randi Mahomes wasn’t the only one showing support; Donna Kelce’s sons quickly followed suit. The New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce’s platform, also dropped into Donna’s comments: “Best secret traitor there ever was.” But that wasn’t all. On the podcast itself, Jason admitted genuine surprise.

“I loved watching her in it,” Jason said. “She was way more deceitful and devious that I though Mom could ever be, which was surprising.”

Even Travis matched that energy: “I was so proud of her man. She looked like she was having a blast, enjoying it all. It was just so cool to see her in this moment.”

And then there’s Taylor Swift. Donna confirmed at the reunion that her soon-to-be daughter-in-law was closely tuning in to the show.

“Yes, she’s a watcher,” Donna said. “So is her family. They love Traitors.”

Taylor, Scott, and Andrew Swift turned Donna’s run into a family viewing event. Even Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, weighed in on her Green Light podcast: “I wanted her to have her best chance to team up with people to really get a little sneaky with things. If she were a traitor but not the secret traitor, I think she would have nailed it because she’s just too sweet.”

Donna Kelce left Scotland without the prize. But she came home to something far better: a circle of devoted family, future in-laws, and fellow NFL moms cheering her loudly. In the ever-growing Kelce-Mahomes-Swift world, that’s the real victory.