Rashee Rice Addresses NFL Suspension as Andy Reid Forced to Make 7 Changes at Chiefs Camp

ByUtsav Jain

Aug 2, 2025 | 1:08 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

As the Chiefs hurtle towards the preseason with renewed vigor, they are doing so with the trademark hurdles on their way. Andy Reid’s squad has always shone under pressure, with Patrick Mahomes leading the team through the hardest schedules and stacked odds repeatedly. But this year, the challenges for the roster seem to be mounting higher than ever. With injuries all across the board, the once-touted depth chart is thinning out every day. And Rashee Rice’s legal troubles are only adding more chaos to the mix.

As per a post on X by A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman, Rashee Rice has spoken about his probable impending suspension. As Goldman writes, “Chiefs WR Rashee Rice on the possibility of a suspension: ‘All I can do it focus on what I can control right now.’” This admission also comes on the heels of Coach Reid being forced to look at making major changes across the board. Will injuries and stars missing camp derail their season before the first snap? 

Stay tuned, this story is developing… 

"Can Mahomes lead the Chiefs through chaos, or is this season already slipping away?"

