Rashee Rice Confirms Stance on Chiefs Signing Either AJ Brown or Carnell Tate Amid Off-Field Concerns

Kansas City Chiefs‘ wide receiver Rashee Rice is the lone productive receiver on the roster. Fans know how important it is to get another impact wideout this offseason, to help Patrick Mahomes get the help he needs. Rice himself is a question mark, thanks to his ongoing legal trouble, still awaiting a decision from the court. But the top WR seems to be on board with the idea of bringing in talents like Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, or the Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown.

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Rice, along with teammate Tyquan Thornton, addressed the chances of wide receiver gap in a live TikTok session. He said that it doesn’t matter whether they get a rookie or a veteran WR to help them out. But according to Rashee Rice, the Chiefs needed a “dog.” Thornton, however, was more specific.

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“AJ Brown would be nice in the room, but if we go get Cornell Tate or something, that’d be fire, too.”

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Tony's Top Prospects For WR For CHIEFS

Carnell Tate seems like a slam-dunk choice for Kansas City. Coming out of Ohio State, fans know that this is a WR who can create an impact from the get-go. He was able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, instead of letting him take the spotlight completely. Tate has already met with the Chiefs, which means there is a good possibility he will be picked by the team. But the problem for the Chiefs is that they might be too late.

With the No.9 pick in the draft, Tate might be snatched away by another WR-needy team before Kansas City gets to lay a claim. But he’d be a great fit for Mahomes, and can be as versatile as the QB. Last season, he had 51 catches for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns. But in case Tate isn’t available, they might be forced to shift their focus to a veteran in AJ Brown.

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At first, teams like the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots were seen as the favorites to land Brown. But on March 17, Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker reported that the Chiefs had become a serious contender, too. Kansas City was on his wishlist, and he could serve to be the man who flips a switch for the team. Brown recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in his career last year, which was also the fourth straight time he had done so. He can also serve as a role model to the young wideouts the Chiefs currently have in the room.

However, the Chiefs can also approach this situation based on what the final word is regarding Rashee Rice’s future. Though he has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation, the future is still cloudy for the WR

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Rashee Rice still has to wait for the court to clear him

The NFL has officially closed its investigation into domestic abuse allegations involving Rashee Rice, and he’s now set to return. It brings immediate relief to the Chiefs, who struggled last season during the time he was suspended. That year, the NFL punished him for being involved in a multi-car accident. It was the second straight time Rice missed significant time in the season, so getting him back is a win for the Chiefs. But the joy may not last long.

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For starters, his domestic violence case is set to go on trial on May 4. If the court does not dismiss the case, things will head for the worse for Rice. And, the case that caused his suspension last year will be heard on June 9. This case might cause trouble for Rashee personally, because the other driver involved, Theodore Knox, has to pay up $2.8 million in default judgment. This happens when a defendant isn’t cooperative with the lawsuit.

If Rashee Rice chooses to contribute more time in the courts, the Chiefs will be missing out. And if the WR chooses to spend more time in practice, he will be inviting more legal trouble. It’s a paradox for Kansas City now, because they might be able to nail down their WR depth chart only after these cases run their course in the courtroom. But it will be beneficial for the team to have a backup in case, either from the draft or by trading someone in.