Rashee Rice Told to Ditch ‘Yes Men’ After Latest Arrest as Ex-NFL Star Explodes in Expletive-Filled Rant

Rashee Rice may be a Super Bowl winner, but he’s not winning medals off the field. Despite a great start to his NFL career, he’s made it a habit to get in trouble with the authorities, and now he’s failed a drug test. Because of that, a former NFL running back has called out the WR, asking him to work on his erratic behavior.

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“The yes men around you have to go,” Leonard Fournette insisted on the 4th and South podcast. “If I did drink, I have a group of friends that will make sure I will get in the Uber. I wouldn’t drive…

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We going through the same s–t over and over and over, and it seems like nobody is learning from other people’s lessons,” he further added, pleading with the man to grow from his mistakes. ”

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 05 Ravens at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409050131

The Kansas City Chiefs WR violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana, as police found THC in his blood. He will now serve 30 days in the Dallas County Jail and will miss OTAs and minicamp ahead of the new season.

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His probation was tied to an arrest two years ago, when he was involved in a car crash. He was hit with two third-degree felony charges and accepted five years of probation while also paying more than $115,000 in fines. Rice has also been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones multiple times between December 2023 and July 2025, including when she was pregnant.

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Fournette, disgusted with Rice’s actions over the years, further asked him to draw inspiration from his star teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They’re leaders in the squad and have a clean record when not bothered with NFL duties.

“Who the hell you hanging around? Your a** needs to be with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes 24/7. You have the guys that got the damn blueprint, and you just f**king it off,” Fournette said.

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Previously, Rice suffered a six-game suspension from the league following his earlier arrest, and his latest issue is only adding to concerns around the wide receiver. Given his track record, the NFL may now be keeping a close eye on him as his future in the league becomes increasingly uncertain.

Rashee Rice could be throwing away millions in NFL contracts

In his rookie season, 2023, Rice played in 16 games, totaled 1,200 receiving yards, and scored seven touchdowns. He was one of the crucial pass catchers for Mahomes and helped the franchise win Super Bowl LVIII. He had all the potential to be one of the cornerstones of the Chiefs’ franchise, but he is now on the cusp of losing out on a huge payday.

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“What I think of here is the opportunity that he is squandering,” said Adam Schefter on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “If Rashee Rice were a clean player with no off-the-field issues, with no injuries, we’d be talking about a new contract this offseason in excess of $40 million a year.”

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After Hollywood Brown departed for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs anticipated Rice would become their No. 1 receiver. But now, legal troubles may force the franchise to look elsewhere. Rice is in the final year of his $6.5 million rookie contract, and it is uncertain if he will receive a new deal following his sentencing.

With an inflated wide receiver market, Rice was someone whose value could have easily reached the figure Schefter predicted. However, after the latest developments, those numbers are seemingly difficult to achieve. Not only the Chiefs, but other franchises may also pull out of the Rashee Rice race, with no team wanting to invest in a player whose off-field issues have consistently overshadowed his on-field talent.