brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Rashee Rice’s Baby Mama Makes Controversial Decision After Accusing Chiefs WR of Domestic Abuse

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 11, 2026 | 12:37 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Rashee Rice’s Baby Mama Makes Controversial Decision After Accusing Chiefs WR of Domestic Abuse

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 11, 2026 | 12:37 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Rashee Rice domestic abuse allegations story has seen a new, unpredictable turn. The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children this week by Dacoda Nichole Jones. Rice’s former partner took to Instagram to make her allegations public by sharing in detail about how she was threatened by the Kansas City wideout on January 9. However, recently that post has been deleted.

“An Instagram post from an account associated with an ex-girlfriend of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice detailing allegations of domestic violence by an unnamed person, accompanied with photos, has been deleted,” Chiefsdigest.com’s Matt Derrick reported. “No explanation for the removal of the post has been issued.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved