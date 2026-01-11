Rashee Rice’s Baby Mama Makes Controversial Decision After Accusing Chiefs WR of Domestic Abuse

The Rashee Rice domestic abuse allegations story has seen a new, unpredictable turn. The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children this week by Dacoda Nichole Jones. Rice’s former partner took to Instagram to make her allegations public by sharing in detail about how she was threatened by the Kansas City wideout on January 9. However, recently that post has been deleted.

“An Instagram post from an account associated with an ex-girlfriend of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice detailing allegations of domestic violence by an unnamed person, accompanied with photos, has been deleted,” Chiefsdigest.com’s Matt Derrick reported. “No explanation for the removal of the post has been issued.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.