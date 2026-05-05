Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Makes Final Decision on Returning to Seattle for Super Bowl Ring as He Faces Bittersweet Moment

Kenneth Walker II won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in February, took home the MVP award on stage at Levi’s Stadium, and led his squad’s parade through downtown Seattle with the whole city chanting his name. Three weeks later, he signed a three-year, $43.05 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs – the largest free-agent contract ever handed to a running back. And now, he’s going back to Seattle in June to pick up his ring.

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Kay Adams asked him on the Up & Adams Show how the ring ceremony works now that he’s no longer with the team.

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“Yeah, I’m still going to go back because I love my old teammates,” Walker said. “That don’t mean I can’t talk to my boys back there. So I’m definitely going to try to make it out there in June.”

Walker earned that ring the hard way. After Zach Charbonnet, his backfield partner all season, tore his ACL in the Divisional Round, Walker carried the full load through the conference championship and the Super Bowl, totalling 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns across three postseason starts. Seattle winning that championship without a backup running back is largely his story.

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Despite all of that, Seattle let him walk. The Seahawks couldn’t – or wouldn’t – match what Kansas City put on the table. Walker got $28.7 million fully guaranteed, a $13 million signing bonus, and the featured backfield role he wanted. In Seattle, even in a Super Bowl season, he was sharing snaps. But in Kansas City, he is the back.

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So, the June ring ceremony puts Walker in an unusual spot – returning to the building where he won as a champion, wearing different colors. It’s not uncomfortable as he says, but it wouldn’t be simple either.

What makes this different from a typical free agency departure is the timing. Walker didn’t leave Seattle after a bad season, a contract dispute, or a falling out. He left three weeks after winning the Super Bowl MVP. At the championship parade, general manager John Schneider grabbed the mic in front of nearly a million fans, shouted “Ken Walker being the MVP, let’s go!” and joked that Walker had tried negotiating with him five minutes earlier on stage. Walker publicly fact-checked him later. Just weeks after that, he was a Chief. That’s a different kind of return.

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Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: RB Kenneth Walker III 9 of the Seattle Seahawks stiff arms S Craig Woodson 31 of the New England Patriots during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208081

Walker also had another pointed reason to leave beyond the money. Kansas City is offering him a backfield to himself. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, without a reliable running back, has been a recurring problem for the Kansas City. Last season, Kareem Hunt led the team in rushing with just 611 yards. Mahomes himself had to run for 422 yards to keep things going. With Walker, he gets a running back who dominated the regular season with 1,027 yards and five touchdowns.

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And as for Walker, he goes from a team that just won a Super Bowl with him to a team that wants to win one because of him.

Kenneth Walker III will pick up the ring in June, hug his old teammates, and fly back to Missouri. That ring belongs to his time in Seattle. But now, what comes next belongs to Kansas City.