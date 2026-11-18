Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have shared the gender of their fourth child, days after announcing the pregnancy last week. The baby will join Sterling Skye, Bronze and Golden Raye, and the news drew quick responses from family and friends, including Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes.

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Brittany posted a video on Instagram with the caption “Baby #4🥹🤭”, and the family is seen gathered around a cake with a blue inside, which answers the gender question. The news was celebrated by blue confetti filling the room.

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Patrick replied under the post with three light blue hearts: “🩵🩵🩵”.

The pregnancy was announced last week when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife shared beachside photos with their three kids.

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“Another blessing from God … & then there were 6,” their caption read along with a few emojis.

For a couple who started out as high school sweethearts in Texas and got married in Hawaii in March 2022, the family has grown quickly. Sterling Skye is 5, Bronze is 3, and Golden Raye is nearly two years old.

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There is also an uncanny relation between Brittany being pregnant and the Chiefs’ postseason runs. A reporter noted that the Chiefs have won a Super Bowl each time Brittany has announced a pregnancy.

“I’m hoping. I don’t know if Brittany is,” Patrick said, amused. “But I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure.”

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He has also been open about wanting a son.

“I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score,” he joked, hinting at another boy. “I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

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Looks like Patrick might be getting what he wished for. Another bundle of joy will join the family of five. Brittany, like Patrick, was also extremely happy that they were going to have a boy.

The reveal drew plenty of reactions in the comments, starting with the family. His mother, Randi Mahomes, was among the many to react to the post.

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“My heart,” she wrote.

Randi was joined by Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, who commented, “Ahhhh cant wait!!! 💙 💙,”.

Friends of the couple also weighed in. Laura Smith-Schuster, the wife of NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patrick’s former teammate), wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS YALL!!!🩵”.

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Jacquelyn Dahl, the wife of former MLB outfielder David Dahl, also chimed in.

“Perfection!!💙💙💙” she commented.

Beyond the family and friends, everyday fans added their own messages to the thread. One summed up the general response with, “Congratulations! So happy for your beautiful family!”

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One fan picked up on Patrick’s earlier joke about evening up the score with Bronze. The fan wrote, “4th quarter comeback by the Mahomes boys!!! Congrats on evening the score! 💙”

Many of the comments used blue hearts, which matched the blue cake that revealed the baby’s gender.