Reality Hits Chris Jones Hard as Chiefs DT Announces Injury News After Playoffs Elimination

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:51 AM EST

Reality Hits Chris Jones Hard as Chiefs DT Announces Injury News After Playoffs Elimination

Priyanko Chakraborty

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:51 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The 16-13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers was the final nail in the coffin for the Chiefs’ playoff dreams. The defeat also snapped Patrick Mahomes’ NFL playoff streak, making it a hard pill to swallow for the entire squad. While the Chiefs come to terms with the collapse, their defensive tackle, Chris Jones, who has never faced such a scenario since getting drafted by the Chiefs in 2016, faced a harsh reality check.

“Oh, we out of the playoffs?” said Chris Jones during the post-game interview via Instagram. “We are [nodding].”

Jones became silent when he learned the truth. It seemed that the defensive tackle was unaware of the team’s status. When the reporters confirmed the news, it took him some time for the situation to sink in. It was even harder to digest since it was a home game for Kansas City.

For a decade, the Chiefs finished at the top of the AFC West, but this season, they finish in third place. The six-time Pro Bowler has been a major part of their success, having set the record for most consecutive games with a sack (11). Unfortunately, he failed to replicate his past successes this season. In 14 games, he only made four sacks.

Against the Chargers, he registered no sacks, tackles, fumbles, or interceptions. Things took a turn for the worse when he was taken out of the game after sustaining a leg injury. Fortunately, he later returned to the field and provided an update post-game, giving Chiefs fans a brief reprieve.

Chris Jones wants to keep on playing

The Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones suffered a left leg injury in the third quarter of Week 15’s game. He was immediately taken out with a leg issue. Soon after that, he put on his helmet and was ready to enter the field. Following his injury and return, Jones provided an update on his condition.

“It’s December,” said Chris Jones, via Charles Goldman on X. “Everyone is battling something… Injury, whether it’s big, small… For me, if I can play, I can play.”

While the DT returned in the same game, Patrick Mahomes won’t be returning for the rest of the season. The star quarterback tore his ACL during the last drive of the game. He attempted a pass to his right, but his left leg twisted awkwardly, with Da’Shawn Hand bringing him down with a tackle.

The situation got even more challenging for the Chiefs with three games remaining in the season. Next, they will face the Titans. With Mahomes missing, Chris Jones’ reality check, and Travis Kelce’s potential retirement rumor, everything has been turned upside down for them, but a win would provide them with a much-needed boost of confidence.

