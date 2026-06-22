“Reborn”: Tyreek Hill Sends Strong Message While Sharing Injury Recovery Journey Amid Chiefs Rumors

Tyreek Hill’s Instagram bio still says “Unemployed,” but the word sits like a placeholder. The 8x Pro Bowler has already told his agent he’s targeting Comeback Player of the Year, and his latest social media drop might just have given franchises another reason to take a look.

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Hill posted a compilation of his rehab journey as an Instagram reel. In the clip, hospital scenes from when he dislocated his left knee in Week 4 last season merged with footage of the intense training and rehab Hill has undergone since then. Under the post, he added a powerful three-word declaration: “Reborn 🐆 Love, me.”

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He’d posted the same clip on YouTube as well. The video also played inspiring speeches from FX’s Snowfall, in the background as Hill worked through resistance bands and weight sessions. The injuries he suffered were career-threatening, as he tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL. Even near the end of the video, a doctor asked Hill if he wanted to hang up his cleats or try something else. Hill starts to respond with a smile on his face, but his answer is muted, drowned out by a song. While that silence left us guessing what he actually told the doctor, we do know that he wants to come back, and he’s already hinted at the destination.

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Roughly a week ago, Hill made a signing appearance at Rusty Drewing Toyota in Jefferson City, MO. He posted pictures from the day on his Snapchat with the message, “KC, I missed you!!! See you soon,” and the reunion rumors with the Kansas City Chiefs heated up once again.

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But Hill needs to be healthy to pitch himself to any team, and just a week before his Kansas City appearance, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, shared a health update that didn’t really give specifics.

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“Right now, he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab,” Rosenhaus said in an interview with Miami sportscaster Josh Moser. “There really isn’t a set timetable on when he’s going to be ready to go. And, when that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”

The recovery for Hill was always expected to be tough, but moreover, these are the kind of tears that kill speed and eat away at the explosive athleticism and speed that got him the Cheetah moniker in the first place. He went under the knife the very next day and shared that the surgery had been successful.

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The videos Hill has posted since then, tracking his rehab, certainly show a fighter, but don’t show the same player who’s used to clocking 22mph on the football field. Even if he clears every medical test, the question remains whether his legs will carry the same fire. 2023 saw him make 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns – his career-best. But by 2024, those numbers had dropped to 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 scores. The numbers were dropping long before his knee gave out.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Sep 29, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA editors note: graphic image Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 injuries his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxStorryx RS506371

If he comes back slower, he loses the margin that separates him from every other wideout in the league. But if the Cheetah really has been reborn, will the Chiefs want to bring him back?

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Does the move for Hill make sense for the Chiefs?

The upside – if Hill is healthy and explosive – writes itself. His history with the franchise and quarterback Patrick Mahomes means he can contribute to the offense right away. Another target for Mahomes’ future will definitely be welcome if 2026 turns out to be the last NFL season for star TE Travis Kelce. Wide receiver Rashee Rice’s durability isn’t great – he’s only played 12 games in the last two regular seasons. His legal problems off the field don’t make things easier for the Chiefs either.

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And then there’s the sheer star-power. Adding Tyreek Hill next to Mahomes, Kelce, and Super Bowl LX MVP running back Kenneth Walker III feels like a ticket straight to the Super Bowl. But Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter doesn’t see it that way. In a recent interview with Casino.us, Carter said Hill’s presence in Andy Reid’s offense might not go so smoothly.

“I would be a little more shocked about Tyreek Hill,” Carter noted. “I think his asking price is going to be a little high, and his personality could be a little volatile in that locker room. It might not be what they want at this point, with the leadership that they already have established with Kelce and Mahomes being the main leaders there. I would be a little shocked if he ends up in Kansas City.”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 23, 2022 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 leaves the field against the Buffalo Bills after warm ups before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 17596910

The off-field antics are the real problem. In 2023 – a year after the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins – Hill was back at Arrowhead to play against his old team. But when a 26-7 loss kicked Hill out of the playoff race, he was so frustrated that he later admitted he wanted to “punch my fu***** locker 100 times.” At the end of the 2024 season, he publicly declared “I’m out,” sparking exit rumors – but he later walked it back and showed up for 2025. But Miami had seen enough at that point to take his captaincy away.

Now, Andy Reid usually lets his players have free rein on their personalities – it’s what makes KC’s offense so creative. But even Big Red has had to step in at times – he broke off a fight between his players just last offseason. If Hill’s antics follow him to KC, will Coach Reid tolerate it all?

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Carter’s price-and-personality argument makes sense on paper. With a championship-caliber team, Hill can terrify defenses just like he did at the start of the Chiefs’ dynasty.

Tyreek Hill will have to prove that the Cheetah has indeed been reborn, but it won’t be through a muted video clip. He’ll have to do it on the field, where the odds don’t care about Instagram captions.