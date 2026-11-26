Thanksgiving is not looking particularly thankful for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they are dealing with several injury concerns ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills.

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The Kansas City Chiefs will be without three players for their Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has been ruled out with a knee injury after being limited in practice, while offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (ankle) and running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) are also out after missing practice.

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One of the Chiefs’ biggest losses is Walker. He has rushed for 872 yards and scored seven touchdowns in eight games this season. He leads the NFL with an average of 5.5 yards per carry, meaning he gains 5.5 yards every time he runs with the ball. He has also helped the team as a receiver, catching 26 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns.

Andy Reid did share a positive update on Walker’s health this week, but the running back was ultimately ruled out.

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“We’ll see, let’s see how (RB Kenneth Walker) he does today,” Reid said. “I just want to get him out there and see—really, he wants to get out there and see, but we’ll see how he moves around. He’s feeling pretty good though, to answer.”

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With Walker unavailable, rookie Emmett Johnson is expected to start for the Chiefs for the third game in a row.

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Then there’s Norman-Lott, who suffered a torn ACL in October 2025 and spent time on the Chiefs’ reserve/PUP list while recovering. The team activated him on November 18, 2026, but he was still limited in practice and was not ready to play. He was inactive for the November 22 game against the Arizona Cardinals and has now been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore injured his ankle during the Week 9 game against the New York Jets. He left the field late in the third quarter and had to be replaced by Joshua Ezeudu as the Chiefs continued their fight for a sixth win.

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According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Moore “hobbled off the field”.

This was his second injury-related setback of the season. He had suffered a concussion during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, which forced him to miss the next game against the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to the lineup against the Jets but suffered another injury.

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After Moore left the game, Joshua Ezeudu stepped in at right tackle. The Chiefs had acquired Ezeudu through a trade during the preseason, and he was brought in to fill Moore’s place on the offensive line.

Despite these injury concerns, Andy Reid expressed his excitement about playing on Thanksgiving.

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“Yeah, it’s a great opportunity,” Reid said. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to do it against a good football team. I mean, how great is that? That’s why we’re in the business. So, we’re in the business for challenges. The guys work so hard for opportunities to play against good teams. There’s nothing like Thursday. You’ve got certain days that are special.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Buffalo is also facing injury problems.

Bills’ 5 players listed as questionable for the Week 12 matchup

The Bills have listed cornerback Christian Benford, tight end Dalton Kincaid, defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and linebacker Dorian Williams as questionable. Benford has a groin injury, Kincaid is dealing with thumb and ankle problems, Sanders has a shoulder injury, Torrence has an ankle issue, and Williams is recovering from a calf injury.

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Benford missed Monday’s practice but returned for Tuesday’s walk-through, where he was limited. He was still not fully cleared to practice and remains questionable for Thursday’s game. Kincaid, Sanders, Torrence, and Williams were also limited in practice throughout the week.

None of the four completed a full practice session, so the Bills will need to check their condition before deciding whether they can play against the Chiefs.

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The Chiefs will now have to face the Bills without three of their players, while the opponent is yet to decide on the five questionable players. It remains to be seen how the teams handle the absences in the Thanksgiving matchup.