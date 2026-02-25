Chiefs Receive Disappointing Rashee Rice Suspension Update After Civil Lawsuit by Ex-Girlfriend

August 22, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game against the Chicago Bearsat GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250822_zma_c04_022 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

August 22, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game against the Chicago Bearsat GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250822_zma_c04_022 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Essentials Inside The Story Rashee Rice’s Chiefs tenure in jeopardy amid escalating legal and conduct concerns

Insider says another suspension could exceed 10 games and derail contract talks

Lawsuit allegations add a new layer beyond his prior traffic crash suspension

One Super Bowl ring may not be enough to save Rashee Rice’s career in Kansas City, as a string of off-field problems now threatens to bring his tenure to a premature end. Kansas City Chiefs writer Nate Taylor has explained how Rice’s situation is likely to play out in the future amid his legal troubles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I want to make it clear to everyone,” said Nate Taylor on the phone on 96.5 The Fan. “He’s already been suspended (after his first offense) for violating the personal conduct policy. I know that traffic accident, that multi-car crash on the highway, that’s all on camera. He’s fleeing the scene on camera. He does accept responsibility a couple of days after, but these allegations are just as bad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Rice heads into the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs, any upcoming suspension could affect his extension candidacy greatly. This is especially true considering what Taylor believes the suspension could look like for his future.

“I said it earlier on our station, that could be anywhere between 10 to 12 games. Just flat out, you did it a second time, they already knocked you for one…then from Chiefs’ standpoint, that would be the end of business with Rashee Rice as we know it, unless something significantly changes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs drafted Rice in 2023, hoping to improve their wide receiver room. His 938 yards on 79 catches with seven touchdowns in his rookie season proved that they were on the right trajectory.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Unfortunately, the statistics began to dip from there. In March 2024, the wide receiver was involved in an accident on the Dallas Highway, leading to compromised game time.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 05 Ravens at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409050131

The street camera caught him driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 MPH. He made “multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic,” striking other vehicles. However, he admitted guilt and received a 30-day jail sentence and five years of probation. The judge ordered him to pay more than $115,000 to the crash victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league also suspended him for six games. The team later placed him on IR as well. Rice finished the 2025 season with 571 receiving yards in 53 catches and six touchdowns in eight games.

This, however, was not the end of Rice’s troubles. Now, he is facing a lawsuit. His former girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, has accused him of repeated assault, which could lead to another suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kansas City Chiefs may not keep Rashee Rice after the lawsuit

Rashee Rice’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Dacoda Jones, has accused him of repeated assault. According to her, he assaulted her during the 18 months between 2023 and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects,” the civil lawsuit says.

Jones uploaded a picture of her bruises on Instagram before taking the post down later. As a result of these accusations, she has demanded more than a million dollars for physical injuries and emotional distress.

In light of the news, the Chiefs revealed that they are in contact with the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The club is aware [of the lawsuit] and remains in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

Unfortunately, that is where things could get tricky. According to Taylor, the league may take action regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit. He also added that unless things change drastically in the meantime, the Chiefs are likely to part ways with him after his contract runs out.

For now, it seems like the Chiefs will wait for the league’s decision. As things stand, he is likely to be suspended for a few games. Things may change in the future. But after the consecutive legal cases, it appears unlikely that he will still be in Kansas City after the 2026 season, according to Taylor.