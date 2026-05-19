Chiefs Receive Disappointing Update on Cam Jordan After Saints Veteran’s Appearance at Patrick Mahomes’ Event

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Jordan's appearance at Patrick Mahomes' event has fueled rumors about him joining the Chiefs.

However, Mickey Loomis might not let his veteran go so soon.

But if the move goes through, the Chiefs might offer him something very tempting.

The NFL offseason is at a crucial point, with most GMs having assembled their 90-man rosters, yet a few impactful veterans still remain available in free agency. One such option, you may ask? Cam Jordan. And once he appeared at Patrick Mahomes’ charity golf event, the possibilities surrounding a potential move to the Kansas City Chiefs gained momentum. However, the optimism took a hit after reports emerged that another franchise had an offer on the table for the longtime defensive star.

Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic featured several current and former NFL stars, but it was Jordan who stood out. Interestingly, competing charity golf events almost became the backdrop for the tug-of-war between the Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints. It was after the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic that Saints GM Mickey Loomis spoke to reporters about Jordan.

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He stated that the Saints have a contract offer on the table for the veteran.

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While the fit between Jordan and the Chiefs does make sense on paper, there have been no reports of an official offer being made by the organization. Meanwhile, the Saints already appear to have something concrete on the table for the veteran.

It comes as little surprise that the New Orleans Saints would want the 36-year-old in their lineup. Since arriving in New Orleans as a first-round pick in 2011, Jordan has been one of the cornerstones of the franchise. Over that span, he has earned eight Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors, and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

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To top it all off, the defensive end has accumulated 132 career sacks, the second most among active players. He is also one of the league’s most durable defenders, having rarely missed games throughout his lengthy career.

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Most importantly for the Saints, Jordan proved at age 36 that he still has plenty left in the tank. He recorded an impressive 10.5 sacks last season, which marked his highest sack total since 2021. Despite finishing 6-11 during Kellen Moore’s first year as head coach, New Orleans won four of its final five games. They’re hoping that momentum carries into the upcoming season, and Jordan still appears to be an important part of that process, as evidenced by the potential contract.

“I’ve stated my intentions multiple times as the season ended,” Jordan stated last week. “I want to feel valued. So, the good news would be an offer from the Saints showing my value on the team after leading the team in sacks. As that’s a metric that people love to use.”

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But an argument could also be made that Jordan may be a better fit for the Chiefs at this stage of his career. The Chiefs could also offer Jordan something that has eluded him for quite some time: a legitimate Super Bowl opportunity.

Steve Spagnuolo could unlock a valuable role for Cam Jordan

The Chiefs once again fielded a highly competitive defense under DC Steve Spagnuolo last season. They were ranked tenth in total yards allowed. However, one area where they significantly struggled was the pass rush. The Chiefs ranked 24th in the league and managed only 35 team sacks.

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Chris Jones led the team in sacks, but he was only able to muster 7 in total and failed to crack double digits. Something Jordan was able to accomplish last season.

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The Chiefs have also retooled their defensive line this offseason. Their biggest splash came during the draft when they selected highly touted Peter Woods out of Clemson with the 29th overall pick. He is expected to play a major role on the defense this upcoming season. The franchise also added versatile defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga in free agency after his stint with the New England Patriots. However, Chris Jones remains the linchpin of the defensive line.

That is exactly why Jordan could become such an intriguing fit in Kansas City. Unlike recent years with the Saints, Jordan will probably not be tasked with carrying the defensive line on his back. Instead, he could operate as a rotational pass-rushing piece in specific third-down packages.

And significantly, a move to this franchise could offer Jordan something he has not realistically had for quite some time. A legitimate shot at a deep postseason run and potentially even a shot at the Super Bowl. It’s an opportunity he’s rarely experienced since the days when Drew Brees was still lighting up the Superdome.