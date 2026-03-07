Chiefs Receive Immediate Update on $3 Billion Stadium After Clark Hunt’s Relocation Decision

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs will leave GEHA Field at Arrowhead for a new domed stadium

New team headquarters and state-of-the-art practice facility will be built in Olathe

The team will play at Arrowhead through the 2030 season

In December, Clark Hunt officially announced that the Kansas City Chiefs are set to leave Arrowhead. The move will take the franchise across state lines to a new $3 billion domed stadium. To make that project a reality, the Kansas Legislature is already building the legal framework.

“Kansas legislators have begun evaluating the Kansas Sports Facility Authority Act, a bill designed to oversee the construction, financing, and management of sports facilities, including the planned $3 billion domed stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Village West District of Kansas City, Kansas,” theKCscene reported on social media.

The evaluation began on Friday (March 6) when Kansas State Representative Sean Tarwater (chairman of the Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development) formally introduced House Bill 2793, the Kansas Sports Facility Authority Act.

If passed, the bill will establish a nine-member Kansas Sports Facilities Authority board, overseeing the stadium’s management. Seven of the nine seats will be filled by appointees from top state leaders, while the remaining two spots will go to the Kansas Commerce Secretary and a Chiefs representative.

The joint legislative committee has set a public hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 10) at the Capitol in Topeka. The bill’s introduction comes after Jackson County voters in Missouri rejected a sales tax measure that would have funded stadium renovations and a new Kansas City Royals downtown ballpark. 58% voted against it. That vote effectively pushed Hunt to look west.

Currently, the Chiefs play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Missouri, and their training facility is in Jackson County. The relocation will move the franchise to a new $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and a brand new practice facility and team headquarters in Olathe, Johnson County.

The Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council approved STAR bonds in December to fund 60% of the $3 billion stadium cost. Sales and liquor tax revenue generated within the STAR bond district itself will pay off the bonds. The Chiefs will privately fund the remaining 40% of the $3 billion stadium cost, Hunt confirmed to KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan.

Although it was a financial decision, the move has hit Chiefs Kingdom hard. For generations, Arrowhead has been the heartbeat of a community. It has been a gathering point for families, and a livelihood for thousands who live nearby. Relocating that emotion is a big deal. However, Hunt believes the shift will bring a monumental change for an entire region.

Clark Hunt promises “unforgettable moments” at the new Chiefs stadium

The lease on GEHA Field expires after the 2030 season, and the new stadium is set to open in time for the 2031 season. Hunt believes that the new venue will earn its own special place in the hearts of Chiefs fans, just as Arrowhead did earlier.

“In the 60-plus years of this franchise, we have called three stadiums ‘home.’ We have brought home a championship to every single one. We’re not done winning championships at Arrowhead. We’re going to cherish the next five seasons playing there. For generations to come, Chiefs fans will have the best game day experience in the entire NFL. Our children and grandchildren will have a place for their own unforgettable moments,” Hunt said in December.

There are still five seasons left for the Chiefs at their beloved Arrowhead, and Hunt seems committed to making the most of it with Patrick Mahomes under center. But the new stadium will create opportunities that Arrowhead cannot provide.

The Chiefs will have a real chance to host the Super Bowl, Final Fours, and other elite events at this location. There will be at least 65,000 seats in the stadium, around 10,000 fewer than the current stadium.

However, the project will be a “game-changer for Kansas,” according to Governor Laura Kelly. The combined development will produce over 20,000 jobs and generate more than $4.4 billion in economic impact for the state of Kansas.