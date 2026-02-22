Chiefs Receive Possible Update on Travis Kelce’s $34.25M Contract With Retirement Decision Looming

November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

As the Kansas City Chiefs strategize a major roster overhaul after a dismal last season, the burning question in everyone’s mind is what the future holds for the tight end, Travis Kelce. While the 36-year-old contemplates his decision, former NFL agent Joel Corry recently gave fresh information amid ongoing ambiguity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Presumably, Kelce’s contract would have incentives if he took a discount,” wrote Corry. “Any incentive based on what he or the Chiefs achieved statistically during the 2025 season would be classified as likely to be earned (LTBE) for 2026 and count toward the salary cap. Anything that wasn’t achieved in 2025 would be considered not likely to be earned (NLTBE) and wouldn’t count against the salary cap.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corry’s analysis has a lot of weight. The Chiefs entered the 2026 offseason nearly $58 million over the salary cap. While General Manager Brett Veach recently restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract, converting $54.45 million into a signing bonus to clear $43.56 million in space.

The tight end was picked in the 2013 Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Spending 13 seasons with the Chiefs, he had a number of contract extensions, with the last one taking place in 2024. He signed a $34.25 million contract for two years, paying him $17.125 million annually that included a roster bonus and workout bonus, and 17 million guaranteed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

His last contract was the most expensive. Although the TE was at the peak of his career in the early 2020s, his average yearly pay was $14.3 million, which was almost $3 million less than the 2024 extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Given the pattern, if he suits up for the Chiefs one more season, his cap hit is likely to be $17 million or more. During his last contract, the veteran was the highest-paid tight end in the league until George Kittle and Trey McBride surpassed him, signing new deals with the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

With age, the 36-year-old’s production dropped in the past few seasons. After clocking over 1000 receiving yards from 2016 to 2022 consecutively, he failed to touch the milestone in the past three seasons. Despite a career low in total yardage, Kelce finished the 2025 season with 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns. More impressively, his efficiency was notable. He averaged 7.9 yards per target, a significant jump from his 6.2 mark in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, given his great on-field chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, he could still remain a meaningful contributor to the Chiefs’ offense next season amid the rebuilding phase. Recently, head coach Andy Reid shared his take on the star player’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes on Travis Kelce as free agency nears

Since his arrival in the franchise, the TE only played under Andy Reid, spending 13 seasons with the team. Hence, they share a close bond beyond the gridiron. The coach recently interacted with the reporters, where he answered questions related to Travis Kelce’s future, giving a subtle hint that his return could be on the horizon if everything falls into place.

“There is communication,” the Chiefs coach stated. “That’s the main thing. As long as there is communication, I’m good. That means people want to move forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator may be the final piece of the puzzle. During his previous tenure, the Chiefs’ offense never finished lower than sixth in the league in scoring. Kelce’s public enthusiasm with his “can’t wait to see him back in the building” comment on the New Heights podcast suggests his rapport with the veteran coach.

Some insiders think that Eric could be a motivator behind his 14th season.

As March approaches in two weeks, the eleven-time Pro Bowler is set to be an unrestricted free agent. He previously stated that he would announce his retirement decision before free agency, so that is expected soon.