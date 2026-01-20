Chiefs Receive Significant Travis Kelce Retirement Update Amid Eric Bieniemy’s Return

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City formally requested to interview former OC Eric Bieniemy

Tight end Travis Kelce, now 36, is currently navigating a difficult retirement decision

Kelce’s current contract expires on March 11, 2026, while formal extension talks have not yet begun

As Kansas City is on its way to a coaching restructure, many old names have resurfaced. On Monday, the Chiefs requested an interview with Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City’s former Running backs coach and Offensive coordinator. In his previous tenure with the team, Bieniemy helped the offense finish no lower than sixth in points per game. And now, the former OC’s resume could become one of the biggest reasons why Travis Kelce may come back for another season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sources: There’s strong player support inside the #Chiefs building for the return of Eric Bieniemy, per me and @ChiefsTalk_ .” The update was posted on Arrowhead Corner’s X account. “It’s seen as a significant factor that could play a role in Travis Kelce’s decision on whether to return.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, Andy Reid’s next steps involve bringing back Eric Bieniemy as the team’s next OC, a position he held back in 2018 as well, during Patrick Mahome’s first-season as a full-time starter. Reid hired Bieniemy to be the running backs coach in 2013, the same year that Travis Kelce was drafted.

After the Bears hired then-OC Matt Nagy in 2018, Reid promoted Bieniemy to the OC position. In his first season as the OC, the Chiefs led the league in total defense (425.6 YPG) and average points scored (35.5 PPG).

The franchise won its first Super Bowl in fifty years in 2019, repeating the feat in 2022. Following his impressive resume as the OC, the Washington Commanders hired him after spending 10 seasons working with Andy Reid in Kansas City. Kelce always had a deep bond with Bieniemy. Under his tutelage, the tight end became one of the best players in the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been a big fan of him [Eric Bieniemy] my entire career; he’s done unbelievable things for my skillset personally and my mentality in terms of helping me grow as a player,” Kelce said. “More than deserving [of an NFL head coaching job].”

The year Bieniemy left the Chiefs, Kelce recorded his first season in seven years without crossing the 1000 rushing yards mark. 2025 marked his third consecutive season without reaching that milestone. So, his coming back could play a massive role in the TE’s return, especially now that he has confirmed his retirement stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Travis Kelce believes his tank still has some fuel left

“I don’t know, it’s a tough thing to navigate,” Kelce said when asked about coming back for a final dance.

“But at the same time, if my body can heal up, rest up, and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-21 week run. I think I would do it in a heartbeat. Right now is just finding that answer. And seeing how the body feels after this game and when it all settles down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His contract expires on March 11, 2026, coinciding with the 2025 season’s conclusion. As of now, there have been no extension talks, leaving the TE’s future in uncertainty. Kelce believes he still has a year left in him. It remains to be seen whether he will be in Kansas City, go somewhere else, or ultimately call it quits, something that his teammates don’t want him to do.

While talking to the media, Kansas City’s DE Chris Jones made it clear that he still wants the TE to come back for one more year. “Damn, man. We’ve been through so much together. I hope he gives it one more year, just one more year.”

And well, it’s safe to say that Chris is not the only Chiefs player with this sentiment. Backup QB Chris Oladokun also feels the same way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully, it’s not Travis’ last year, but he’ll make that decision in the offseason. And obviously, everyone in Chiefs Kingdom would love to have him back.” Oladokun said, while adding more to the belief everyone has in Travis. “The game loves and needs Trav, so we’ll see; he’ll make that decision.”

Back in December, while talking to NFL Legend and former TE Tony Gonzalez, Kelce revealed how the 2025 season ending didn’t sit well with him.

“I think I’m still searching for those answers. I think, obviously, the way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth, I feel motivated, but I got to make the right decision for me,” Kelce added. “I’ve got to hope that, you know, if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back. So it’s a two-way street on that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering everything that’s going on both on and off the field for Kelce, multiple factors will play into the TE’s retirement decision. While he still wants to give Kansas City his all, it also depends on whether the team wants him for another season and if his body will support him for one final stretch.