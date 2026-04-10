Chiefs Receive Significant Update From Kansas Governor on $3B Stadium Plan

Although the 2025 season didn’t work out well for the Kansas City Chiefs, the franchise has been handed a significant development about their new $3 billion stadium. In December 2025, the Clark Hunt-owned franchise announced plans to build a new domed home arena across the Kansas-Missouri state line, which will be ready for the start of the 2031 season. However, a month later, this venture hit a roadblock, which Kansas Governor Laura Kelly cleared with her latest decision.

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“The Kansas City Chiefs’ historic agreement with the State of Kansas is monumental for our economy, creating thousands of new jobs, attracting tourists from around the world, and elevating Kansas as an elite place to put down roots,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This bill provides the necessary governance structure and guardrails to manage and oversee the team’s facilities, ensuring Kansans for generations to come will continue to cheer on our beloved team at home. We’re turning Kansas into a premier destination for sports and entertainment without raising state taxes or taking funding away from essential services.”

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With this step, the State of Kansas has approved the formation of the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority, which will govern the stadium and practice facility in Wyandotte County. The Chiefs follow a similar workflow at Arrowhead Stadium with the Jackson County Sports Authority, who oversee the franchise’s lease. This decision is a significant push towards building a publicly owned stadium, which will be leased to and maintained by the Chiefs, as per the franchise’s plans in December 2025.

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However, the project hit a significant roadblock in January when questions were raised about why the Chiefs aren’t fully funding their stadium project and opting to fund $1.8 billion of stadium construction and up to $975 million of surrounding development through the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds. Furthermore, concerns about the need for a sports authority were also raised.

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These issues even led the Chiefs to consider pulling out of the deal, with franchise attorney Korb Maxwell explaining why these steps are necessary for the project.

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“If that (stadium) is not owned by a sports authority, if that is owned in private hands, then, if you would have $1.8 billion of STAR bonds come into that development, that would all be federally income-taxed,” Chiefs attorney Korb Maxwell said, as per the Kansas City Business Journal. “And so you would take, then, 45% of the dollars that came in and roughly ship that to Washington, D.C. … That would blow a huge hole in the budget for this project and, frankly, would not allow it to move forward.”

Fast-forwarding to April 2026, the Chiefs will soon work with a sports authority with 11 voting members, thanks to Governor Laura Kelly’s decision regarding the new stadium, which is expected to emerge as a socio-economic powerhouse for the state of Kansas, according to the Chiefs’ owner.

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Chiefs owner explains the rationale behind building a new stadium

As the Kansas City Chiefs unveiled plans for a new home venue away from Arrowhead, team owner Clark Hunt stressed how the project will significantly benefit the fans and the state of Kansas. The upgraded venue will enable the area to vie for events that will boost cultural significance and benefit the local and state economy.

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“We made a decision as a family that this was the right opportunity and the best for the organization for several reasons,” Hunt said. “It’s about the fans. My dad [Lamar Hunt, who founded the franchise] was always about the fans and thinking about the future. This will give Chiefs Kingdom a state-of-the-art facility for multiple generations, a building that can last for at least 50 or 60 years. We believe it’s the best thing for the region. It will give Kansas City the opportunity to bid on events that we can’t host right now, like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, and the NCAA Final Fours.”

With the Chiefs’ finally receiving a crucial go-ahead from the Governor, the fans will now hope that the franchise can get back to building a Super Bowl-winning team, which will continue its dominance in the league at its new home.