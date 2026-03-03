Chiefs Receive $30M Trent McDuffie Update After Andy Reid’s Cut Decision

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason, full of financial woes, is far from over. While the Chiefs have already started making difficult cuts to manage their salary cap, they now face an even bigger financial question regarding the future of All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. The CB has only a year left on his contract, and an extension could make their pockets go empty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It won’t be easy to re-sign him, though,” wrote The Athletic’s Jesse Newell on NY Times. “The Chiefs have recently re-signed many of their drafted players to lucrative contracts, and the cornerback market has exploded, meaning it’s likely that McDuffie’s ask as a top-tier player could be somewhere in the $30-million-a-year range.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McDuffie has been a top performer for the Chiefs. Since getting drafted in 2022, he has played 56 games, recording 178 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, 34 pass deflections, and 8 forced fumbles. So, head coach Andy Reid won’t be looking to let go of him anytime soon. However, his rookie contract only lasts for one more season. After that, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Considering his metrics and work ethic, his new contract could be around the $30 million mark. The Chiefs have barely paid such a high value to secondary players like him. Regardless, defensive backs coach Dave Merritt and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could improve their resume with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago August 6, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. /CSM St. Jospeh United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250806_zma_c04_099 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Surprisingly, the CAA, which represents McDuffie, also represents Trey Smith. The CAA helped Smith earn the biggest contract in NFL history, which is $94 million over four years. It remains to be seen how things progress with the CB. Will his agency deal with the contract situation? Or will the Chiefs let him go to free agency? Of course, letting him go to free agency gives them the chance to see how things play out and then take the necessary action. On the other hand, if they want to trade him, this is the time to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While the Chiefs are trying to fix a puzzle named Trent McDuffie, Andy Reid finds one less Super Bowl winner on his roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with Jawaan Taylor

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the franchises that have overspent their cap space. Hence, after facing a $57 million salary cap deficit, Andy Reid had to move things around a bit in his roster. His latest move in the process was parting ways with OT Jawaan Taylor.

“The #Chiefs are releasing former starting OT Jawaan Taylor, creating some much-needed cap space, source says,” reported Ian Rapoport on X. “Due a $27.4M cap hit, Taylor’s absence creates breathing room.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor arrived in Kansas City in 2023 after playing for the Jaguars for four seasons. Since then, he has been an integral part of the offensive line, helping protect Patrick Mahomes from the defense. He has played 45 regular-season games for the Chiefs and started in all of them.

However, from now on, Taylor would not be there to protect Mahomes. Taylor’s release is a tactical decision for the Chiefs. It saves them $20 million against the cap. Despite that, the Chiefs are almost $8.5 million over the cap. Restructuring contracts and cutting players are the only two viable options for the Chiefs to address the issue. Also, the OT had a major problem in giving away penalties. As a Chiefs player, he was penalized 49 times (41 accepted), which was the highest by any O-Lineman during that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in years, the Chiefs have received a top 10 pick. The last time they had one was in 2017, when the Bills traded in their 10th pick. Coincidentally, they drafted Mahomes in that pick. The franchise will be looking to create a similar magic this time as well, but after solving its cap issue. With free agency and the NFL Draft coming, the franchise will hope to address the problem sooner.