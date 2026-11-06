“Refs Been Cheating for Y’all”: Broncos Legend Goes on Epic Rant Against Chiefs Fans Questioning Patrick Mahomes’ Overturned Game-Winning TD

The Kansas City Chiefs had to cover just one yard in the final four seconds of the game to secure the win against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to have scored a game-winning passing touchdown. However, a false start penalty on Jaylon Moore ruined their chances. In the very next play, on the fourth-and-goal at Denver’s six-yard line, Malcolm Roach sacked Mahomes, and the Chiefs lost by four points.

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Soon after that happened, Chiefs fans took to social media and questioned the penalty. But players can still get a false start penalty if they move in a way that simulates a snap. In this case, Moore actually turned his head to take a look at Mahomes. While he did so, he slightly moved his right foot. A Broncos outside linebacker pointed it out, and the officials ruled it a no-play. But with the fans criticizing the call, former Broncos safety Justin Simmons prepared a rant against the fans.

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“I seen it all on social media and I already got beef with Chiefs fans anyway,” Simmons said on DNVR Sports’ The Last Line with J.Simms + K. Jack. “That wasn’t a false start. They call that on us. They hate us… My rant? Y’all been cheating y’all whole time y’all had Patrick Mahomes. That’s my rant. Refs been cheating for y’all.

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“I’m watching Sunday Night Football when I hear, ‘You know, this guy reminds me of? Number 15 in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes.’ And we’re not even watching the Chiefs. We’re watching the New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys. And I gotta hear about Patrick Mahomes.

“If you don’t think that’s not influence that these refs ain’t giving you some calls. So listen. My rant is at the Chiefs fans that are delusional enough to think that that was not a false start. It was. Y’all lost. And y’all lost at the one-yard line. Ha!”

Simmons further claimed that the Chiefs’ fans are “just mad” after Kareem Jackson supported the referees’ call for the false start penalty. That urged Jackson to brand the Chiefs as sore losers and call them the “kid in the neighborhood” who always takes their ball away after losing.

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Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t believe that it was a false start. Talking to the reporters after the 28-24 loss, Reid claimed that he didn’t really see a false start, even though he admitted that Moore moved his head. But Mahomes had a different opinion.

“I have not seen it, but it didn’t catch me,” Mahomes weighed in on the false start call. “Like it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that. So, it couldn’t have been big, but it was called. I mean, at the end of the day, you have to go with whatever’s called. But a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

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Nevertheless, Simmons and Broncos Country have zero sympathy. After all, once Moore shifted his foot, the officials had every reason to blow the play dead.