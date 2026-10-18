Chiefs Reportedly Backing Out of Tyreek Hill Move Amid Potential Suspension for WR

The Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly open to a reunion with Tyreek Hill, a move that would have brought one of the most explosive wideouts of the Patrick Mahomes era back to Arrowhead. But that excitement may not last long. With a potential suspension now looming for the wide receiver, Kansas City is said to be rethinking the idea altogether.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, “As it stands now, I don’t get the sense the Chiefs are in a rush to sign Tyreek Hill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Chiefs lost Tyquan Thornton to an ankle injury, plenty of fans figured Hill was the obvious fix. He already knows Andy Reid’s system, and he would give Kansas City another burner on the outside. Even so, the front office doesn’t sound eager to make a deal.

“I would expect the Chiefs to lean on a young receiver such as Jalen Royals in the short term as the team continues to sniff around the wide-receiver trade market,” added Jones. “If Kansas City deals for a speedy receiver before the Nov. 10 deadline, I would take that as a negative development for a Hill reunion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, if the Chiefs land a receiver by trade, a Hill reunion probably becomes a long shot.

Jones also pointed to a few other hurdles: “The health of Hill’s knee is one factor. The money will be another, as no one expects him to sign a veteran minimum deal. And then there’s the potential NFL discipline. Put those in whatever order you’d like, but nothing seems imminent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Oct. 13, a Miami jury found Hill liable on two counts of battery. The jurors ordered him to pay $500,000 in compensatory damages to his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. Besides his knee recovery timeline, Hill could face a potential NFL suspension for this case.

Meanwhile, the hurdle on the performance side comes from a brutal knee injury he suffered almost exactly a year ago while playing for the Miami Dolphins, and the team released him in February. He has been working his way back from a dislocated knee and several torn ligaments, including his ACL, and is believed to be aiming for a November return.

ADVERTISEMENT

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been upbeat. On the Pat McAfee Show in early September, he said several teams had shown interest and that Hill could return perhaps some time in October. Rosenhaus also said he expected talks to move quickly.

Adam Schefter reported that Kansas City, which has stayed in touch with Hill, was among the teams involved. Still, nothing is really moving right now. Albert Breer, speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, pointed to two possible landing spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I had to guess right now, I’d say Kansas City or Buffalo,” said Breer.

So the Chiefs and Bills look like the early frontrunners. Tyreek Hill’s NFL future is still a big question mark, and one of the league’s well-known insiders thinks a suspension could arrive before any new contract does.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential Suspension Looms Over Tyreek Hill’s NFL return

Jordan Schultz laid out his thinking on the timeline of Tyreek Hill’s suspension over his court case, and he didn’t sound like someone expecting a quick signing.

“I don’t know if anything with Tyreek is necessarily imminent, I just don’t,” Schultz said on Saturday’s episode of the “Ross Tucker” podcast. “I think the legal process is going to play out, and he needs to be, in my opinion, it’s more likely he’s suspended first before he signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“o I don’t know if anything’s imminent. I know his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has come out and said there’s a lot of interest. That may very well be true, Ross, but I don’t know if he’s going to sign this week or next week. There’s still a possibility, in my mind, he signs in a few weeks, in a month. We still don’t really know if he’s 100%. I don’t think he’s quite there. I think he’s pretty close, but I would anticipate that he’s suspended before he signs.”

To understand why Schultz is being so cautious, it helps to look at what happened in court. Tyreek Hill was found guilty of two battery charges, which doesn’t look promising in his NFL Personal Conduct Policy investigation.

Besides those charges, the jury turned down eight other claims that included battery, assautl, and continuing domestic violence, and chose not to award any punitive damages to Hill’s estranged wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league is also keeping a close eye on things. The NFL confirmed that Hill remains under an active review through its Personal Conduct Policy, and that the review continued after the civil trial wrapped up. A league spokesperson told Pro Football Talk that officials are still monitoring developments.

It’s worth remembering that the NFL’s process runs on its own track, separate from the courtroom in Miami. A jury verdict doesn’t automatically lead to a suspension, because the league makes those calls through its own review.

That means the timing and outcome of any discipline are still unknown, and teams that might be interested are likely to wait and see.