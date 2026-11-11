Chiefs Insider Believes Door Still Open for Tyreek Hill Reunion After Trading for Josh Downs

November 10 has passed, and a flurry of trades made ripples in the NFL before the deadline expired. Among them were the Chiefs, who traded for Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. However, the move might have left the door open for the Chiefs to maybe explore a reunion with former star WR Tyreek Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trading for Josh Downs wouldn’t prevent the #Chiefs from signing Tyreek Hill or Brandon Aiyuk. Per, @ByNateTaylor on @TheFan965,” Arrowhead corner posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the Chiefs trade for Josh Downs and get him today, does that take them out of the picture in your mind for having interest in [Brandon] Aiyuk or Hill?” Taylor was asked on 96.5 The Fan. He replied, “No.”

“As I said before, they’ve been monitoring Tyreek’s rehab, and obviously what happened with the civil lawsuit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyreek Hill’s name keeps coming up in Kansas City because of what the Chiefs have at receiver right now. Tyquan Thornton is out for a long stretch, and rookie Cyrus Allen has flashed since training camp but doesn’t seem to have the coaches’ trust with big snaps. Rashee Rice has also been underwhelming, with tight end Travis Kelce getting the most targets.

The Chiefs are struggling to make explosive passing plays, too, relying on Kenneth Walker III’s rushing skills for that part. That might be solved with having Tyreek Hill back.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a stat from CBS Sports, the Chiefs have recorded only six touchdowns of 20+ air yards since Tyreek Hill was traded. Prior to that, they had 44 in 3 years! The Chiefs’ passing offense was a big threat during the time Hill played, featuring among the Top 10 in the league during his tenure.

Kansas City managed to still be part of the best 10 in 2022 and 2023. But with JuJu Smith-Schuster’s prowess dipping after 2022, seldom have Chiefs WRs come close to competing with Travis Kelce’s numbers during the season. Apart from Kelce, there is no old hand in the Chiefs WR room currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the six seasons Tyreek Hill played for the Chiefs, he won one Super Bowl with them, recorded 6,630 receiving yards, and scored 56 touchdowns. In four of those seasons, he posted more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Nobody expects that version to walk back in. He probably won’t break a game open on every route or threaten 100 yards every week. But with the group this thin, even a diminished Hill could be a real step up.

ADVERTISEMENT

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on The Pat McAfee Show that Hill is yet to get medical clearance. But once that’s done, expect the Chiefs’ phone to ring.

“As soon as Tyreek is healthy and is cleared medically, I’m letting teams know, ‘Hey, remember: you may not have to trade for a receiver; you could just go sign Tyreek whenever we get that medical clearance,’ which we hope will be soon,” Rosenhaus said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even once he’s healthy, there’s a second hurdle. Hill may face a suspension tied to multiple domestic incidents with his then-partner, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, in 2024 and 2025. If he’s found to have violated the player conduct policy, the minimum penalty is six weeks, and given how serious the allegations are, it could be longer.

The Chiefs, though, have shown they can handle the criticism. They signed Justin Tucker after he served a 10-game suspension last season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, following allegations against him of sexual misconduct. Nate Taylor also claimed the potential suspension on Hill would be a setback the Chiefs are willing to deal with.

“So, my guy is not going to be suspended for four or six games. He’s going to be eligible to play maybe the last six games of the regular season if you so choose to sign this player,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A reunion with Hill can’t be ruled out. While Hill’s status plays out, Kansas City went and filled a need.

Why did the Chiefs make the Josh Downs trade?

The Chiefs sent fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2027 draft to the Indianapolis Colts and got a 2027 seventh-round pick with Downs, per Rapoport and Schefter. The Colts announced the deal soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury list explains the rush. Thornton fractured his ankle a few weeks ago and may be done for the season. Rashee Rice has already missed two games with a hamstring injury. Xavier Worthy injured his hamstring in the second half of Sunday’s 35-12 win over the Jets and is expected to miss several weeks.

Downs gives them a slot specialist and should be an upgrade on Worthy, who has struggled.

Worthy went 28th in the 2024 draft out of Texas, and the Chiefs hoped he’d become the serious threat they lost when Hill was traded. He’d shown promise in his rookie year, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and recording six touchdowns. But he injured his shoulder in the 2025 season, and after returning this year, has only tallied 33 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per catch. Worthy has been listed as questionable and is day-to-day, as per coach Andy Reid.

Downs was the fourth player the Colts moved before Tuesday’s deadline, joining Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen. He wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy,” he added, “Nothing but love for the Shoe.”

If Josh Downs stays healthy, he could be a frequent target for Patrick Mahomes. He has so far caught 33 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown. But he has shown potential to go at least up to 800 yards, as he did in 2024. Downs was the leading WR on the Colts this season in receiving yards, and second in targets after Keenan Allen.

The Chiefs are covering their bases. Josh Downs helps them now, while a Tyreek Hill return depends on his health and a possible suspension.