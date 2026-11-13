Chiefs Reportedly Fail to Land Garrett Wilson as Jets WR Rejects Trade Move on Deadline Day

The Chiefs knew they had to address their weak WR room ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, and did just that. They now have promising WR Josh Downs on the roster. However, that move was made probably after missing out on New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A trade never was a realistic possibility even though the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were interested,” ESPN reporter Rich Cimini reported. “Wilson didn’t want to leave, and the Jets didn’t want to deal arguably their best player. Under contract through 2030, he’s viewed as a foundational piece.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs were not looking good at the wide receiver position since the start of the season, with receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice being plagued with injuries. Tyquan Thornton is already on injured reserve, which has only made things worse.

That has put pressure on the Chiefs’ passing attack, which is still largely reliant on the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection. Like always, the star tight end leads Chiefs’ pass-catchers this season. And with Kelce presumably retiring after this year, the room does not look strong enough to continue. With Josh Downs in, fans can hope for something good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson returned this year after an injury-marred 2025. In each of his first three seasons, he had posted more than 1,000 yards, making him a great prospect to target. Wilson could have had a shot at better success with the Chiefs had he agreed, but he chose to help rebuild the Jets.

“We’ve been building the village for four or five years now,” Wilson told The Athletic last month. “It’s about to be done, and that’s just the way I see it. This is the year we finish it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the Chiefs would have to make a pretty solid offer, as Garrett Wilson is signed through the 2030 season. He is locked in on playing for the Jets.

For now, Josh Downs should help bolster the Chiefs’ passing attack and take the pressure off Kelce. For the Indianapolis Colts, so far, he has recorded 354 receiving yards in 33 catches and one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you can tell just the intellect and how he’s able to pick stuff up and that he’s a professional, that he knows what he’s doing and he wants to come in and just compete and to have success, and he wants to win,” Mahomes said of Downs, via a team transcript. “And so, I’m excited for that.”

However, Wilson isn’t as jolly as one might think he is, considering his decision not to be traded to a team that is in Super Bowl contention this season. And this stems from a habit that he acquired in his high school days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garrett Wilson is obsessed with winning, and the Jets have only a handful to offer him

The Chiefs weren’t the only team looking for Wilson. The 49ers, who are 7-1 in the league, also wanted him. Despite turning down two of the winning teams this season, Wilson and the Jets lack wins themselves, and continue to chase for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I want to be here, man,” Wilson said. “I want to win games and that’s the one thing we’ve been missing on here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I’m hopeful. I’ve never been the best optimistic guy, but I’ve found a way and dug deep, and I’ve been optimistic for three, four, five years now. And that’s why these [losses] each weekend hurt a little more.”

Wilson lost only six games in three years on varsity at Lake Travis High School and only four games in the same years at Ohio State. These were across entire stints at both places, not on the basis of single seasons.

Winning is Garrett Wilson’s passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s always been that way,” Wilson’s father said, according to The Athletic. “He would do whatever it took to win. He would sacrifice himself, his body. He’d do extra stuff. He’d play any position. He realizes his talent and ability, and he wants to be a contributor to winning.”

But for now, Wilson is willing to contribute as much as he can, potentially heading for his fourth 1,000-yard year if he gets more targets. The Jets will next play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which is going to be even more difficult for the Jets to secure a win, as the Bills have a 7-1 record in the league.