Chiefs Reportedly Ruled Out of Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade as Cardinals Give Up on WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have a clear reason to explore the wide receiver market, but Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. reportedly will not be the answer. With injuries affecting Kansas City’s receiving corps, the former fourth overall pick appeared to be an intriguing option for Patrick Mahomes. However, NFL insider Aaron Wilson has now reported that the Chiefs are out of the running as Arizona moves closer to trading the young receiver.

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The update emerged on October 10, when Underdog NFL shared Wilson’s report on X. Harrison’s potential departure has become one of the major talking points ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

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That news comes at an inconvenient time for Kansas City. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious ankle injury during the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and is expected to miss an extended period. Rashee Rice also dealt with a hamstring injury in that game, leaving questions about the options available to Mahomes as the season progresses.

Harrison’s availability had made him an appealing name in trade discussions, even though his production has dipped considerably this season. The 24-year-old receiver has recorded just five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games in 2026. Arizona selected him fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after his standout career at Ohio State, expecting him to become a central part of its passing attack.

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Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Harrison said he was not allowing the rumours to distract him before Arizona’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Speaking on Thursday, he explained that his attention remained on his responsibilities with the Cardinals.

“Truthfully, I pay it no mind. I’m only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumors you’re talking about, I don’t pay it no mind.”

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That was his public position before reports emerged that Arizona was preparing to move him. The Cardinals subsequently made Harrison inactive for Sunday’s game against Detroit amid the developing trade situation.

With questions mounting over his production and future in Arizona, Harrison acknowledged that outside criticism is difficult to avoid, even when he tries to keep his attention on football.

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“It’s a social media era; you see everything. I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t see nothing. You get told to block out the noise and not pay attention to it. That’s part of it; you can still see something and still block it out. I see everything, and everybody’s entitled to their own opinions. You get platforms to speak your mind, and that’s okay for me. I’m just gonna continue to worry about my team and my process and helping the team win best I can.”

Harrison’s comments show that he is keeping his focus on football despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. But with Arizona reportedly entertaining offers and Kansas City no longer in the picture, the attention now shifts to which team is prepared to meet the Cardinals’ asking price.

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Arizona’s Price Tag Complicates the Race for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals’ reported asking price is another factor shaping the market. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Arizona wants significant compensation rather than simply moving on from a former top-five selection.

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“The Cardinals are getting trade calls on WR Marvin Harrison Jr., but he won’t come cheap: League sources say Arizona would want a second-round pick and more to consider dealing the former No. 4 pick.”

With $6.3 million in guaranteed money still remaining on his rookie deal, Harrison’s modest production could make teams weigh the cost carefully before giving up valuable draft picks for him.

The Houston Texans have been mentioned prominently in the discussions. Harrison would have a familiar connection in Houston: quarterback C.J. Stroud, with whom he played at Ohio State. However, a potential reunion does not mean a deal is complete, and the available reports have not confirmed the final package or destination.

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Harrison went from 62 catches, 885 yards, and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2024 to just 41 receptions, 608 yards, and four scores in 2025. Now, with his 2026 production dipping further, a fresh start could be exactly what Harrison needs to remind the league why Arizona drafted him so high.

Harrison’s next stop could give his career the reset it needs, but Arizona will want a worthwhile return before letting go of its former top-five pick. The question now is which team is willing to bet on his potential and pay the price.