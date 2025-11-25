Respect Pours In for Clark Hunt & Family as Chiefs’ Host Church Service at Arrowhead

There is a surprising slice of game-day life involving Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt that many people might not know. Back in 2014, Hunt brought to life a childhood vision: a place where fans could worship before a game. That idea led to the Faith and Family Chapel, built near the southern corner of Arrowhead Stadium. But one fan recently revealed, Hunt did not just stop with building the Chapel.

“Most fans walk right past it and never know… but before every noon home game, the Arrowhead Chapel opens its doors at 10:00 AM for a full church service 🙌 ,” wrote a fan named Wendy Watters in the caption of her recent Instagram post. “Open to everyone. Filled with worship. And yes – the Hunt family is right there with the fans. Only in Chiefs Kingdom. ❤️💛”

The fan’s message through the post was simple: the Chiefs are more than football. They’re a community. And somehow, this entire tradition started by Clark Hunt and his family has been hiding in plain sight. Every Sunday with a noon home game, the Arrowhead Chapel welcomes fans for a non-denominational service. The video uploaded with the post then showed one of those services.

In the video, the Arrowhead Chapel was packed with fans in red. Many also wore the Chiefs’ jerseys, along with beanies and winter coats. They stood close together, singing with energy and warmth. And right in the middle of them, without any special section, stood Clark Hunt and his family. No spotlight or VIP row. The Chiefs’ owners blended right into the crowd.

Many people might not know that Clark Hunt had launched the service for fans who didn’t want to miss church just because they were at Arrowhead. And yes, everyone still gets to their seats before kickoff. Over the years, the service has grown. Cedric Hardimon, pastor at Life Church of East Kansas City, has helped lead the Arrowhead Chapel services in recent seasons. He also praised what the tradition has become.

“What started as a simple pregame service has grown into something much bigger,” Cedric Hardimon had said in an interview. “Thanks to dedicated volunteers who believe in creating an authentic church experience, whether at the stadium or in a traditional church, Chiefs Chapel now draws larger crowds each week and has become a meaningful part of the game day tradition for many fans.”

Hardimon also spoke about how much he values Clark Hunt and his family’s commitment to the Chapel. In his view, it’s not just a service. It’s a reflection of how the Hunts shape the Kansas City community. And when fans began learning about this hidden tradition, the praise poured in fast.

Fans praise Clark Hunt and his family for the Church service tradition

Wendy Watters described the Church service at Arrowhead as open and filled with worship in her post. She also called it a tradition you’d only find in Chiefs Kingdom. And she might be right. Comment after comment under her post highlighted just how rare this tradition started by Clark Hunt is in pro sports.

“Now I see why they hate on the CHIEFS even more. They really do have the greatest organization ✨,” one fan wrote.

The Hunts, a Christian family, have always run the franchise with a strong faith influence. Clark Hunt may not have the massive personality of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but he has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s most respected modern leaders. He’s forward-thinking, too. Recently, he has been evaluating new renovations at Arrowhead, but the Chapel stands as proof that community remains central to his plans.

Another fan wrote, “Awesome stuff, wish ALL NFL teams would offer that too!”

It’s hard to disagree with what the fan said. In a league built on high pressure, bright lights, and constant competition, the idea of a quiet, meaningful worship service before kickoff feels almost unbelievable. As such, Watters also thanked Clark Hunt and his family for keeping the tradition alive every Sunday.

“Long time Chargers fan, might literally start rooting with Chiefs now,” one fan also commented.

That’s the power of this tradition. Even a rival team’s fan, someone who’s supposed to root against the Chiefs, felt moved. For more than 10 seasons, Clark Hunt and his family have created a space for reflection, worship, and community at Arrowhead. And now, more people are finally seeing it.