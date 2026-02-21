“Rest Easy”: Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Mourns Hollywood Actor’s Tragic Demise at 53

Essentials Inside The Story Kayla Nicole mourns late TV star, sharing emotional tribute publicly

ALS battle leading to an actor's passing spark widespread reaction

Nicole revisits split with Travis Kelce amid renewed personal spotlight

The sudden death of a Hollywood star prompted a heartfelt reaction from Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who publicly mourned the tragic loss. She took to Instagram, paying her respects to the late actor.

“May he rest easy, ” Nicole wrote, while sharing a post by Complex about Eric Dane.

Imago Credits: Instagram story by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole / Instagram) on February 20, 2026.

Eric Dane, best known for his roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, passed away on February 19 at the age of 53, succumbing to his battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after he announced his diagnosis.

Dane rose to stardom with his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He played this role from 2006 until 2012 and reprised it in 2021. His other significant contribution was to the popular HBO teen drama Euphoria, where he played the character of Cal Jacobs. Dane continued in this role until his passing.

Alongside his acting roles, Eric Dane was also a vocal advocate for ALS awareness after being diagnosed with the disease in April 2025. He spent his last months raising funds and awareness for the motor neuron disease (MND). Dane spent his final days alongside his friends, his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and his two daughters, Billie and Georgia. Dane’s family also released a statement about his tragic death.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement said. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

While Kayla Nicole has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent months, the former NFL broadcaster has occasionally offered fans a glimpse into her personal life beyond heartfelt tributes. Nicole recently discussed her relationship with Travis Kelce and disclosed the reasons for the couple’s separation.

Kayla Nicole on why she and Travis Kelce broke up in 2022

Kayla Nicole recently opened up about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, which ended four years ago. During a TikTok live with Love Island contestant Ace Greene, Nicole revealed her last relationship was “probably, like, three years ago now.” She was then asked why things didn’t work out between her and Kelce.

Responding to this question, Kayla Nicole issued an open-ended answer before highlighting compatibility issues between them.

“Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time,” Nicole said, as per TMZ.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began their on-and-off relationship in 2017, which lasted for approximately five years before their final split. The couple was highly publicized on social media before they parted ways in 2022.

Since then, Travis has been dating pop superstar Taylor Swift since 2023, as the couple prepares for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated weddings in recent memory. On the other hand, Kayla Nicole continues to navigate her life as a media personality and the founder of her wellness brand Tribe Therepē.