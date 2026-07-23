Chiefs Reveal First Look at $3 Billion Stadium That Preserves Arrowhead’s Identity

Leaving one of the NFL’s most iconic stadiums was never going to be easy. That’s why, when the Kansas City Chiefs unveiled the first official renderings of their $3 billion future home, the organization focused less on what was changing and more on what wasn’t.

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“We are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that. It’s spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom.”

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The Chiefs released the official visuals of their planned domed stadium that’s slated to open in 2031. The facility will feature an enclosed roof with more than 40,000 square feet of transparent ETFE panels. The new facility will likely accommodate about 70,000 fans and will feature more than 20,000 parking spots.

The visual similarities are there. The new Kansas City stadium’s upper edge is concave-shaped, just like the Arrowhead. The capacity in the new one is less than the older venue, which has more than 73,000 seats. But the parking space allows fans to continue having fun in tailgating parties.

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Visitors will also have access to a specially curated Chiefs Hall of Honor that is more than twice the size of its current space, and they can peruse an expanded Chiefs Team Store approximately four times larger than the current store.

To bring that vision to life, the Chiefs president Mark Donovan officially named MANICA as the lead design architect for the project, and HNTB as the architect of record. Furthermore, audio engineers have already studied the stadium’s size, shape, and roof geometry. They plan on amplifying the crowd’s cheers to ensure the Chiefs get an unrivaled home-ground advantage.

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“This one is special. I’ve never gotten a chance to work on a project in Kansas City before,” David Manica, Founder and President of the architectural firm, told KMBC 9 News. Manica grew up a Chiefs fan.

Such a project demands a massive influx of money, and a public-private partnership achieved that. The public portion will utilize Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds as well as funds from the Attracting Professional Sports to Kansas Fund. Per a report by Econsult Solutions, Inc., the project is expected to generate an economic impact of $8.2 billion in Kansas.

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Kansas City Chiefs announce another update on their new facility

The Chiefs are also getting a new practice facility in Olathe. Team Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Matt Kenny, welcomed Kansas City’s Burns&McDowell, which will now develop the new training grounds for the Chiefs.

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“As a local, employee-owned firm with a track record of project success around the world, we know they have the right mix of local knowledge as well as global experience to help us navigate the upcoming design and construction phases of a truly unique year-round home for our football team and staff.”

Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Buildings Market at Burns & McDonnell, Jon Wright, told the press that the team is honored to partner with the Chiefs on the project. With about 155 acres of land at the College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road intersection, the new practice facility is also going to be state-of-the-art.

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The Chiefs’ new facility is worth $300 million.

Saying goodbye to Arrowhead Stadium will undoubtedly be bittersweet for generations of fans. And the Chiefs are sparing no expense to ensure their next chapter is just as historic. By combining modern amenities and a massive new practice facility with the loudest traditions in football, they’re laying the foundation for another golden era of Chiefs Kingdom.