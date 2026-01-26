Chiefs Reveal Their Top Draft Prospect as New Weapon for Patrick Mahomes Comes to Light

The reset in Kansas City is not subtle. For the first time in years, the Kansas City Chiefs are drafting from the top ten, and that reality has shifted how the organization is approaching roster construction. It was a lost season that forced the organization to focus immediately on long-term planning.

Once Patrick Mahomes went down with a season-ending ACL and LCL injury in Week 15, the focus quietly moved from survival to recovery. With the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Kansas City is now prioritizing offensive reinforcements designed to ease Mahomes back into form. One prospect has already emerged as a clear scouting target.

“Along with heavy attention from both the Chiefs and Commanders,” noted Fowler on X. “The following teams met formally with Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne at Shrine, per source:

• Packers

• Chargers

• Saints

• Dolphins”

Claiborne’s draft stock is built on production and versatility. At the Shrine Bowl, he measured in at 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds, but his efficiency has outweighed any size concerns. In 2025, Claiborne turned 179 carries into 907 yards, consistently generating chunk plays at 5.1 yards per attempt.

Across four seasons at Wake Forest, Claiborne proved he could handle volume, piling up nearly 2,600 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in 44 games. He also added 424 receiving yards and two receiving scores, while contributing on special teams as a kickoff returner.

That profile aligns cleanly with Kansas City’s needs. The Chiefs’ 2025 offense struggled with run-game efficiency and explosiveness, particularly after Mahomes’ injury. “Adding a back who can contribute as a runner, receiver, and returner would help stabilize multiple areas of the offense at once.

Fit matters as much as talent. Claiborne spent much of his college career operating out of shotgun and RPO-heavy concepts, a clean fit within Andy Reid’s offensive system. His lateral burst and decision-making in space are traits Kansas City values, especially as the offense transitions toward protecting a returning quarterback.

There are limitations. Claiborne’s pass protection remains a developing area, which could cap his early-down workload. Still, his return ability and receiving upside give him a clear path to early playing time.

In Kansas City, he would complement Isiah Pacheco while working alongside Kareem Hunt, adding speed and flexibility to a backfield that lacked variety in 2025.

Claiborne is widely viewed as a Day 3 prospect with potential Day 2 upside, particularly for teams that value special teams and pass-catching versatility. That range fits Kansas City’s broader draft calculus.

Chiefs eye Makai Lemon as new offensive weapon

Whether through the backfield or the passing game, Kansas City is clearly casting a wide net for offensive help, and that brings another name into focus. The wide receiver position was a persistent issue throughout the 2025 season. Rashee Rice’s off-field situation created uncertainty, while Xavier Worthy played through a torn labrum suffered in Week 1 and underwent surgery in early January.

That context brings Makai Lemon into focus. Lemon broke out in 2025 at USC, turning his opportunities into 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns while emerging as one of the most reliable receivers in the country. receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished eighth nationally in receiving yards and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns, while posting a 2.8 percent drop rate.

Those numbers reflect reliability as much as explosiveness. Lemon’s route-running ability and experience as a kick returner give him positional flexibility in Reid’s offense. He is not limited to vertical usage and can operate across all three levels of the field, a trait that becomes especially valuable with a quarterback returning from a major knee injury.

Holding the ninth overall pick gives Kansas City options, but it also forces discipline. Defensive talent is expected to dominate the top of the 2026 class, which increases the likelihood that offensive skill players slide. That dynamic increases the chances Kansas City can land a top offensive player without having to reach early.

The approach mirrors how other franchises have responded to quarterback injuries. Cincinnati famously used a premium pick on Ja’Marr Chase after Joe Burrow’s ACL tear, prioritizing protection and offensive support over short-term fixes. Kansas City appears to be operating from a similar blueprint.

Claiborne represents a mid-round investment designed to stabilize the offense and protect Mahomes physically. Lemon represents a premium option capable of reshaping the passing game long term. Either path reflects the same priority. The Chiefs are not chasing flash. They are rebuilding the offense around functionality, durability, and efficiency as Mahomes begins the next phase of his career.