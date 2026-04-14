Rhode Island Official Debunks Truth Behind Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Speculations

Essentials Inside The Story Wedding buzz keeps shifting

Conflicting details have left fans guessing what's real and what's not

A fresh update hints at a major location change

When we finally thought that we had the deets about the most-awaited wedding of the year, we were proved wrong. Rhode Island was only ever the “rumored” destination for the wedding, yet it made perfect sense for the wedding to be there.

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Taylor Swift already owns a beachfront estate in Watch Hill, just minutes from the Ocean House, the venue that quickly became the center of the speculation. It’s one of the few places tied closely to her personal life, where she has hosted close friends and spent summers away from the spotlight, so the idea of choosing it for something as intimate as a wedding never felt far-fetched. Nearby Newport, Rhode Island, has also quietly become a go-to destination for celebrity ceremonies, with figures like Jennifer Lawrence marrying at Belcourt of Newport and Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrating their wedding weekend along the same coastline. But even with these optics, Rhode Island was never going to be the venue, it seems from the recent clarification.

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“We have no knowledge of a wedding taking place in June,” Westerly town manager Shawn Lacey told Councilor Rose Van Dover, per the Westerly Sun. “If there was one taking place in June, we would certainly have knowledge of it by now. I’ve been in touch with the state on this. We’ve coordinated with outside agencies in the event that it was to happen, but there’s nothing that we know of, and seeing that it is now eight weeks away, I can’t imagine someone’s throwing a wedding together in eight weeks.”

The first rumors started in October 2025 when she had bought out another bride’s June 13 date at Ocean House. However, that claim was later publicly denied by the venue’s sales leadership, which clarified that Ocean House would never allow one couple to take over another contracted wedding date. Celebrity event planner Tara Guerard also confirmed she was already organizing a different ceremony at the resort on June 13, and that Swift was not the bride tied to that booking.

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The clarification effectively cooled months of speculation linking the couple to Watch Hill, even as June 13 continued circulating online largely because of Swift’s long-known association with the number 13. However, now there’s a new development revealing that the wedding will be in New York City.

According to a recent Page Six report, save-the-dates for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding have been sent. Sources say the famous pair will tie the knot in New York on July 3rd, the day before Independence Day.

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“Welcome to New York, it’s a big wedding for you. A source tells Page Six that the save-the-dates for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have gone out. And the big day is set for the Big Apple on July 3!” the report said.

The reported shift to New York also aligns with Swift’s long-standing ties to the city, where she owns multiple Tribeca properties and has spent extended stretches of her career living and working. The city has hosted several high-profile celebrity weddings in the past, making it a plausible large-scale venue option if the couple are planning a major guest list.

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With wedding preparations continuing in full swing, Travis Kelce has received some important advice ahead of this important chapter of his life from his teammate.

JuJu Smith-Schuster shares advice to Travis Kelce ahead of wedding with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a moment to share some important advice for his teammate, Travis Kelce, as he gears up for his wedding with Taylor Swift. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout and Kelce have been teammates in the 2022, 2024, and 2025 seasons and won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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“My advice to TK, man, if you see this, man, all I gotta say is just enjoy the process,” Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said in an interview with NBC Local on April 10. “Obviously, wifey is gonna want what she wants, just do it. That’s gonna be happy wife, happy life, and that’s all I gotta say.”

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When asked further about the TE’s wedding and any planning discussions, the free agent plainly said they hadn’t talked much about wedding arrangements.

“Not so much, but he’s gonna have a great wedding, I’m gonna have a great wedding,” he said. “We’re gonna be attending both of them.”

For now, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed a venue or date, and the latest New York City timeline stems from insider reporting rather than an official announcement. What Lacey’s clarification does settle, however, is that the long-circulating June Watch Hill wedding theory no longer appears to be in play.