Rhode Island Wedding Planner Confirms the Truth About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Rumored June Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s impending wedding has already become a generational spectacle that is dominating the headlines from Hollywood to the NFL. Recently, reports floated that the couple would exchange vows at the Ocean House in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026. However, those rumors have been flatly denied by the very person who would supposedly be planning it.

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“I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the ocean house in Rhode island!” wrote the wedding planner Tara Guérard in the comment section of an Instagram post. “Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend!”

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Imago Credit: Instagram

Tara has an impressive resume as a luxury wedding planner. With her name featured in publications like Modern Bride, Martha Stewart Living, and Vogue, making her one of the top wedding planners in the country. Known for curating extravagant weddings, she has worked with high-profile celebrity clients such as Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sanjay Gupta. However, Taylor and Travis are not within her client base, nor are they walking down the aisle in Rhode Island on the rumored day.

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The speculated date was June 13, 2026, because 13 is considered a lucky number by the pop star, and the date also falls six months after her birthday. Additionally, the report suggested that the ceremony would be split between two venues— Taylor’s 11,000-square-foot High Watch mansion in Rhode Island and Ocean House, which are about a stone’s throw from each other.

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The pop sensation and the football star officially got engaged on August 26, 2025— just two weeks before the start of the 2025 season. The moment the news came out, it set off a storm of reactions online, with their post becoming the eighth most-liked picture on Instagram.

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The wedding is likely to get a similar reaction from the musician’s fandom and the football community, but so far, they have been successful in keeping it private, following the dismissal of the recent rumor. Even Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, have evaded wedding-related questions during their public appearances.

As the wedding buzz continues to grow, they are expected to tie the knot during the offseason because the tight end has committed to playing another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Travis Kelce is expected to get married before he joins the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season

After the end of the 2025 season, the speculation lingered over Travis Kelce’s future in the league. However, he cleared the air and made his decision to return to the gridiron for his 14th season, aiming to end his career on a high note after failing to reach the postseason in the previous season.

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Had Travis opted to retire, he would have had an entire year to contemplate a wedding date. But since he is suiting up for the Chiefs yet again, he now has the offseason period to get married, considering their wedding will take place this year.

The Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp is starting on June 9 and will continue for two days, which is likely to be missed by the TE. However, the team training camp will likely begin in mid-July, where both the rookies and veterans are required to be present, and this could be the time Travis joins the franchise for the preparation for the 2026 season.

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Given the timeline of the Chiefs’ preseason, the grand wedding will likely happen before that. Once he commits himself to the team, he will not have any time available for one of the biggest days of his life. Therefore, the fans can only count the days before the big news finally drops, just like their surprising engagement.