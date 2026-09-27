Richard Sherman Joins Fans in Outrage Over Soft Penalty Handed to Chiefs After Patrick Mahomes Incident

The Kansas City Chiefs went to South Florida on a sunny afternoon to take out the Miami Dolphins in a 24-10 beatdown. But one particular third-quarter flag on Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson may have helped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs edge out Miami. That call has already divided the internet, with former Super Bowl champ cornerback and Amazon Prime Analyst Richard Sherman calling out the flag.

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In the third quarter, with the Chiefs leading the Dolphins 14-10, Mahomes faced a 3rd and 9 from his own 5-yard line (the Dolphins were forced to punt on the previous drive). Mahomes tried to find Rashee Rice on a short throw down the middle, but it fell incomplete as Robinson slipped through the O-line at full speed and landed a hit on Mahomes’ chest. The impact threw Mahomes on his back, and unable to control the momentum, Robinson landed on Mahomes with his full body weight, drawing a roughing the passer flag that gave the Chiefs a 15-yard gain.

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Even as Robinson landed on Mahomes, he tried to place his arms on the turf to break the fall. It’s also worth noting that he didn’t hit Mahomes on the head or neck. He still got the flag, and that didn’t sit right with Sherman.

“Not sure what else the defender can do to avoid the Roughing call other than not trying to make the play,” Sherman wrote on X, sharing a clip of the hit.

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Now, defenders get paid to tackle players and make stops. It’s unthinkable for Robinson having an open lane to the QB and not making a play. But the league’s rules on the call are absolute. Hitting the QB after he’s released the ball, driving him to the ground, landing on him with full body weight, hitting him in the neck or head area, lowering your head to hit him, hitting him in the knee area, rolling into his leg, unnecessary contact after he’s released the ball, or violent contact with him after the possession changes (in case of an interception), can all land you a roughing the passer flag, with 15 yards and an automatic first down going to your opponent.

Now, for this particular play, Chop Robinson didn’t lower his head or try to hit him on the head or neck. But even as he tried to break his fall with his arms – as the live commentator made it clear – Robinson’s body weight still landed on top of him. Even Mahomes, when he got up, looked visibly in pain and held his back with his hand. But whatever the case, this play gave the Chiefs quite the momentum.

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This drive edged into the fourth quarter, ending with a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to raise the Chiefs’ lead to 17-10. The Dolphins couldn’t score a single point on the next drive, and Patrick Mahomes scored another touchdown via Travis Kelce on his next. Dolphins QB Malik Willis got picked off on the next possession. When the Chiefs got the ball back, Butker missed a 50-yard field goal, but the game was already decided by then.

As for all the people who saw that 3rd quarter hit – as well as Richard Sherman’s post – they left no doubt how they felt about it.

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“The vague rule on this play should get a review,” wrote a fan. “Changed the game.”

“NFL should give QBs flags to wear, or at least, explain how, by using the laws of physics, you can tackle a 225-pound athlete, without forward momentum, which just might lead you to landing on top of him,” wrote another. “I’d love to see the league make that video, so we could all get a good laugh. Maybe apply the ‘in the grasp rule’ and blow the whistle after he’s in a bear hug; which is a worse alternative to flag football, for 1 player.”

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“Especially when on initial contact Mahomes still has ball in his hands,” another added. “League is soft.”

“Insane how everyone cries so much now every time someone touches the QB this was as clean as he could do it,” wrote another.

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“Stop mid air. Defy momentum and gravity. Levitate over QB. Duh,” another quipped sarcastically.

Regardless of that call, given how Patrick Mahomes has been playing to start off the season, the Chiefs might have put more points on the board. But had this call not given them 15 yards, the Dolphins could have tried to take the lead and score more. Both teams now move on to Week 4 with this knowledge, where the 3-0 Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders before their Bye Week. As for the Dolphins, the 0-3 squad visits the Minnesota Vikings in search of their first win of the season.