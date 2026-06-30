Chiefs Risk Losing Patrick Mahomes & Other Injured Players to PUP List if They Fail NFL’s Test Before Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering training camp with far more than roster battles on the line. For several players, the first hurdle is simply proving they’re healthy enough to take the field. Those who fail the team’s conditioning test because of lingering injuries could begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, delaying their participation until they’re medically cleared. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Rashee Rice, and first-round pick Mansoor Delane are among the players to watch, with their availability for the season depending on this fitness checkpoint.

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“If Kansas City Chiefs players are unable to pass the team’s conditioning test at the start of training camp,” Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports wrote via X on Sunday. “They’ll be placed on corresponding injury lists…”

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Goldman of A to Z Sports highlighted the Chiefs’ lengthy injury list, with several players needing to pass the conditioning test before they can fully participate in training camp. The results will determine who begins camp on the Active/PUP list, allowing them to remain on the 90-man roster while limiting their on-field work until they are medically cleared.

If a player’s recovery takes longer than expected, teams can move them to the Reserve/PUP list, which could result in missed time during the regular season. After a disappointing 2025 season, the Chiefs will hope to have as many key players available as possible when camp opens.

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Mahomes’ fitness, in particular, could end up defining the Chiefs’ season. After playing 14 games, he tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee during a game against the Chargers. With him ruled out, the Chiefs lost their final three games of the season, finishing with a 6-11 record and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Since then, Mahomes has been working hard to get back to full fitness and help turn things around.

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The two-time MVP has been participating in OTAs, individual drills, and 7-on-7 work throughout the spring. However, head coach Andy Reid limited Mahomes’ participation in 11-on-11 drills, especially on movement-heavy plays with a higher risk of contact.

Even before training camp, the Chiefs quarterback was working out for seven to eight hours a day without any distractions. His progress has been consistent enough to raise expectations for his return, but the Chiefs remain cautious as they gradually increase his workload.

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Behind Mahomes, several other Chiefs are also working their way back from injuries. Delane is recovering from a shoulder issue, while Rice is rehabbing after knee cleanup surgery. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is also on the comeback trail after missing the entire 2025 season with a strained hamstring. And the list doesn’t end there.

Defensive Tackle Omarr Norman-Lott continues his return from an ACL tear, while Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy is wearing a non-contact jersey after battling multiple injuries last season.

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Getting those players back to full health will be crucial if the Chiefs are to bounce back from last season. Veterans like Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith remain central to the roster, but none is more important than Mahomes. As the Chiefs look to return to postseason contention, all eyes will be on the 30-year-old as he begins his comeback, with plenty to prove, after journalist Pete Prisco dropped him seven places in his latest ranking of NFL stars,

Mahomes’ stocks fall in the eyes of NFL analyst Pete Prisco

Pete Prisco, who released his annual Top 100 NFL players ranking ahead of the 2026 season, placed Mahomes at No. 7 after ranking him No. 1 in 2025. The Chiefs quarterback was ranked behind fellow QBs Matthew Stafford (No. 2), Josh Allen (No. 3), and Joe Burrow (No. 5).

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The Los Angeles Rams‘ Myles Garrett claimed the No. 1 spot in the 2026 rankings. Journalist Nick Wright, meanwhile, found Mahomes’ placement absurd. It wasn’t because he expected Mahomes to be ranked ahead of Garrett, but because he believed there was no way Burrow should be ranked above the Chiefs quarterback.

“Having Joe Burrow ranked ahead of Patrick Mahomes on any quarterback list is an unacceptable opinion…,” Wright said on First Things First. “Now, Patrick clocks him in the playoffs every year, but Patrick missed the playoffs last year. It’s not how I’d have it ranked, but that’s fine.”

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Mahomes appeared in 14 games last season and recorded 3,587 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Those were his lowest passing totals since he became the Chiefs’ full-time starter in 2018, when he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Burrow, meanwhile, played just eight games, and his numbers were considerably inferior to Mahomes’, finishing with 1,809 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

“Patrick tore his ACL last year and played more games than Joe Burrow did,” Wright continued. “Patrick has won two league MVPs; Joe’s won none. Patrick’s been to five Super Bowls, Joe’s been to one… Patrick’s overall historical numbers far outstrip Joe Burrow’s.

With training camp fast approaching, the Chiefs’ focus now shifts from rehab to the practice field. Rookies are set to report on July 24, followed by Mahomes and the veterans on July 28, while the first open practice for fans is scheduled for July 30. From that point through Aug. 20, every session will offer a clearer picture of who is ready to return, but none will be watched more closely than Mahomes.