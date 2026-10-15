Rob Gronkowski Delivers Blunt Verdict on Chiefs’ WR Needs Amid Tyreek Hill Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a dominant run so far, going 4-0 across the first four games before entering an early bye week. But the team’s victories came at the cost of injuries at wide receiver. Rashee Rice, who was already limited due to a hamstring injury, was joined by Tyquan Thornton, who dislocated his ankle in Week 4.

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Enter free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is recovering from a severe knee injury and has expressed his desire to join the Chiefs. With the Chiefs’ November trade deadline approaching, former Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski has put forward his take on the possibility of the free agent returning to Kansas City, where his NFL journey began.

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The former NFL tight end joined sports commentator Kay Adams on the October 14 episode of the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams to discuss the Chiefs’ wide receiver needs and receivers who were available for potential trade negotiations. He believed that the team still has enough personnel to fill gaps at wide receiver without needing to bring in players in free agency.

“I think the Chiefs are fully loaded. I mean, it’s Kenneth Walker that is the engine to the Chiefs offense,” Gronkowski said. “But a trade deadline for the Kansas City Chiefs, I mean, they can possibly add a wide receiver, but I know them. They’re too smart.”

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The former Patriots legend pointed out that the Chiefs’ offense worked as well as it did because quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the center, extending plays and finding the best ways to open up the field for his teammates. So, the Chiefs front office would not sign just any receiver without evaluating whether the player would fit into their offensive scheme and their team’s dynamic.

“You know, that organization [Chiefs], they’re just not going to add anyone to add somebody,” Gronkowski added. “Like, they want to bring someone in that, you know, fits their program, fits what they’re doing, you know, fits the locker room, and then they would make that trade if necessary. And they’re not going to spend either. It’s only if they, you know, feel like they’re getting a steal at the trade deadline for a wide receiver.”

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Gronkowski’s take suggests that even though the Chiefs reached out to Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus to discuss a potential deal, the wide receiver’s union with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft might not eventually materialize.

Hill’s recent jury conviction on two counts of battery, which led to the NFL investigating him for breaching the league’s player code of conduct policies, could further hurt his chances of being signed by Kansas City.

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However, the Chiefs’ thin roster depth at wide receiver remains a problem despite Gronkowski’s belief that the team has more weapons to utilize.

What Does the Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Room Look Like at the Moment?

According to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 depth chart, three of the team’s receivers are currently on Injured Reserve. Along with Thornton, who sustained an ankle dislocation in Week 4, Jeff Caldwell has also remained inactive this season after he hyperextended his knee towards the end of training camp.

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WR Jimmy Holiday also suffered a quad injury before preseason began, with no designation to return as he was put on IR prior to the final 53-man roster cutdown.

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With Rice still marked ‘Questionable’ to play in their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, this leaves Cyrus Allen, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals at WR, with the yet-unproven Nikko Remigio at backup.

With the team still having 13 more games to play, this leaves the Chiefs at risk of dealing with a depleted wide receiver room closer to the postseason if anyone from the current lineup suffers a major injury that sidelines them for multiple weeks.

But the front office seems to be taking measures to cover all their bases. According to KSHB41 reporter Matt Foster, the Chiefs have signed WR Justin Watson to the practice squad once more. This marks his second stint with the team since his exit in 2024.